Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/12/2022

Danny Gonzalez, AG Orloz & More Join Together For #BETHELOVE

Hot Songs Around The World

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
333 entries in 19 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
163 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
284 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
185 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1092 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
941 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
390 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
271 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
410 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
824 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
330 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
205 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
311 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
295 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the third year in a row, singers Danny González and AG Orloz join together with the Mexican singer Israel Zarzosa (former participant of La Voz México) and a group of acting friends to bring joy and promote positive feelings, in the middle of Christmas. With the hashtag #BETHELOVE and a tribute to Reik and Yatra (with a fusion of the songs "Un año" and I believe in you", Danny and AG joined up with the Mexican singer Israel Zarzosa to promote love, in times of continuous changes after the pandemic.

On this occasion, the Peruvian animator Jorge Cáceres joined the project with a retro art that represents the project participants in full celebration of Christmas, from the Caribbean beaches.

"Although it is a simple and unpretentious project, it has always been a delight to be able to create it and thus bring joy, in the face of the bombardment of negative news that surrounds us. We recorded the first in Old San Juan and in the Cathedral and the second, since the confinement, with images of the Christmas celebration from Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States. On this occasion, we created a small musical gift with caricatures (with a "retro" tone, Jorge's idea) to remember that "in the middle of Christmas and the rest of the year, love is stronger." (AG Orloz).






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0108719 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011820793151855 secs