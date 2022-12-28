|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Sam Ryder Rocks New Year's Eve - Meet The Line-up And Find Out How To Watch On BBC One
Hot Songs Around The World
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
333 entries in 19 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
163 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
284 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
185 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1092 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
941 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
390 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
271 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
410 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
824 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
330 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
205 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
311 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
295 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
Mercury Classics Soundtrack & Score Release Oscar, Emmy And Grammy-Winning Composer Hildur Gudnadottir's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack For 'Women Talking'
Shiner Frontman Allen Epley Releases Next Single ("The EMT") Off Upcoming Debut Solo LP "Everything" - Out January 6th
Savage Existence Announce April 2023 Release Of New Self-Titled Album; New Single "Steady Blows To The Head" Out January 9, 2023
Winner Of The National Press Prize In Italy Sara De Sanctis' Beautiful New Single 'Astray' Is Out Now
Badshah Released His Collaboration With Karan Aujla Called "Players" From His Latest EP 3:00 AM Session
Fletcher, Latto & More To Perform On 'Miley's New Years Eve Party' Hosted By Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton