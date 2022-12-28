Power Home Remodeling Hosts 10th Annual Quest Music Festival Featuring Bruno Mars, Wiz Khalifa, Quinn XCII, & More





Those looking to score a spot to next year's exclusive Quest music festival can visit apply.workatpower.com/job for open career opportunities across Power's 18 territories nationwide. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Power Home Remodeling (" Power "), a Fortune 100 Best Company to Work For, hosted their annual 'Quest' music festival and retreat in Cancun, Mexico December 14th - 16th featuring a collection of internationally-recognized, Grammy-award winning musical acts that haven't been seen together anywhere else.The unprecedented roster brought together a mix of world-renowned artists like 15-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter, Bruno Mars; and multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa; alongside a host of additional artists who have graced major stages around the world.These global stars were also joined by a diverse mix of emerging talents like multi-platinum selling artist Quinn XCII, who's accumulated over 3.5 billion global streams and has sold out iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall and The Greek Theatre; and contemporary electronic dance pop trio, A R I Z O N A, who's generated over one billion streams worldwide and earned praise by Forbes. The 2022 Quest lineup featured (in alphabetical order):A R I Z O N ABruno MarsBryce VineQuinn XCIIWiz KhalifaAnd more. To get an inside look at the event, check out #QuestByPower on Instagram.To envision Quest, think Coachella meets a wellness retreat meets a beach vacation — except instead of bumping elbows with 100,000 spectators, it's an exclusive viewing party for you, your closest friends and loved ones on the beaches of Mexico. Your ticket in? Being a Power employee. Room, board, food, swag, and admission to one of the hottest music festivals of the year are all included in this unique workplace perk. As an added bonus, Power employees are also able to bring their significant other.Since 2012, Power has hosted the three-day retreat and exclusive music festival to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of their employees from the last 365 days. Past musical performances have included more multiplatinum artists who've sold out major music venues around the world and dominated the Billboard Top 100 — and this year's event was aimed to top them all."We strongly believe that there's a direct correlation between the quality of someone's experiences and the quality of their life, and we want to provide our people with an experience they couldn't dream of - or get - anywhere else," said Power co-CEO, Asher Raphael. "Our Quest music festival is an investment in our people, and investing in our people has always been, and will always be, the best investment we could make."Quest is created for Power employees, by Power employees. The company's internal Brand and People Experience departments intentionally create every element of the event, from interactive art installations, to curating the music lineup, to designing Quest merchandise for attendees to remember their unique experience. In fact, the home remodeling company dedicates approximately 2% of top-line revenue every year on more than 250 unique internal events and experiences to foster both personal and professional development, and Quest is one of the most anticipated. This year's signup period sold out in just seven minutes.Those looking to score a spot to next year's exclusive Quest music festival can visit apply.workatpower.com/job for open career opportunities across Power's 18 territories nationwide.



