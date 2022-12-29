Mychael Gabriel's "Sunday Afternoon" Is An Artful Contemplation Of Intimate Relationships





And the man's talents don't stop there. Mychael Gabriel flexes once more to direct the music video for "Sunday Afternoon," an artful contemplation of the contradictions of intimate relationships. Amidst the late autumn beauty of what must be Minnesota's lake-dappled plains, Gabriel encounters a veiled woman in the spacious plains. Take in the striking red of her robing juxtaposed over golden shoots of dying grass—it's oozing with intention without being heavy handed, showing us we're not just listening to "some musician" but encountering a true, well-rounded artist. Come for the music, stay for the revelation. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A composer, lyricist, producer, engineer, and multi-instrumentalist all rolled into one, Mychael Gabriel has built a career founded and guided by the element of surprise. His music constantly begs the question, "what doesn't he do?".With cosmic versatility and an entire ecosystem of talent - songwriting, vocals, guitar, drums, production, and more - Mychael Gabriel has constructed a discography which cannot be contained. He has also lended his artistic aptitude in collaborations with fellow musicians such as, Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Hans Zimmer, Usher, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., and St. Vincent… just to name a few.Most recently, the Minneapolis magician wrote, recorded, and produced the ambitious Genesis - an album exploring the breadth of human experience, bending genres and guitar strings along the way.At times heartbreaking, and others tender, Mychael Gabriel's "Sunday Afternoon" deftly navigates the highs and lows of a relationship through a melody of piercing lyrics that are as seamless as they are true.And the man's talents don't stop there. Mychael Gabriel flexes once more to direct the music video for "Sunday Afternoon," an artful contemplation of the contradictions of intimate relationships. Amidst the late autumn beauty of what must be Minnesota's lake-dappled plains, Gabriel encounters a veiled woman in the spacious plains. Take in the striking red of her robing juxtaposed over golden shoots of dying grass—it's oozing with intention without being heavy handed, showing us we're not just listening to "some musician" but encountering a true, well-rounded artist. Come for the music, stay for the revelation.



