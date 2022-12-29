Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 29/12/2022

Mychael Gabriel's "Sunday Afternoon" Is An Artful Contemplation Of Intimate Relationships

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
163 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
284 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
185 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1092 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
941 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
390 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
271 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
410 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
824 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
330 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
333 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
205 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
311 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
295 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A composer, lyricist, producer, engineer, and multi-instrumentalist all rolled into one, Mychael Gabriel has built a career founded and guided by the element of surprise. His music constantly begs the question, "what doesn't he do?".

With cosmic versatility and an entire ecosystem of talent - songwriting, vocals, guitar, drums, production, and more - Mychael Gabriel has constructed a discography which cannot be contained. He has also lended his artistic aptitude in collaborations with fellow musicians such as, Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Hans Zimmer, Usher, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., and St. Vincent… just to name a few.

Most recently, the Minneapolis magician wrote, recorded, and produced the ambitious Genesis - an album exploring the breadth of human experience, bending genres and guitar strings along the way.

At times heartbreaking, and others tender, Mychael Gabriel's "Sunday Afternoon" deftly navigates the highs and lows of a relationship through a melody of piercing lyrics that are as seamless as they are true.

And the man's talents don't stop there. Mychael Gabriel flexes once more to direct the music video for "Sunday Afternoon," an artful contemplation of the contradictions of intimate relationships. Amidst the late autumn beauty of what must be Minnesota's lake-dappled plains, Gabriel encounters a veiled woman in the spacious plains. Take in the striking red of her robing juxtaposed over golden shoots of dying grass—it's oozing with intention without being heavy handed, showing us we're not just listening to "some musician" but encountering a true, well-rounded artist. Come for the music, stay for the revelation.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0106320 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00095272064208984 secs