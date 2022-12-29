Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 29/12/2022

America's Got Talent Winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Sings And Swings Into The New Year

America's Got Talent Winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Sings And Swings Into The New Year

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
163 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
284 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
185 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1092 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
941 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
390 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
271 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
410 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
824 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
330 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
333 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
205 entries in 10 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
311 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
295 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the soul-and-Sinatra singing winner of NBC's America's Got Talent will bring his Las Vegas style supper club show to the Hotel Versailles, 22 North Center Street Versailles, OH 45380, to help ring in the new year. Landau and his Little Big Band will perform timeless classics from the great American songbook along with Motown and R&B favorites to help usher in 2023 with a spectacular night of dining and dancing. Don't worry Ohio state fans; the Buckeye's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs will be live-streamed from a 16-foot high-definition screen during the New Year's Eve festivities.

To make a reservation for the Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. New Year's Eve supper club experience please purchase a ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../nye-supper-club-experience... The Hotel Versailles' exclusive 1819 Room and dance floor will be open to all NYE guests starting at 10:00 PM.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. first rose to national prominence as the season six winner of NBC TV's "America's Got Talent". His debut album "That's Life" spent several weeks atop the Billboard Jazz charts and in the Top 40 overall. He has since released three additional well-received albums including his latest Landau: Live in Las Vegas recorded at Caesar's Palace and released by the prestigious Cellar Live Jazz label. Landau has also penned an Amazon #1 best-selling memoir, appeared on several network TV shows, had a featured role in a film, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, named one of the Top Outstanding Young Americans by the US Jaycees and has toured around the world, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0100579 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013699531555176 secs