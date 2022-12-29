America's Got Talent Winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Sings And Swings Into The New Year





Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. first rose to national prominence as the season six winner of NBC TV's "America's Got Talent". His debut album " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the soul-and-Sinatra singing winner of NBC's America's Got Talent will bring his Las Vegas style supper club show to the Hotel Versailles, 22 North Center Street Versailles, OH 45380, to help ring in the new year. Landau and his Little Big Band will perform timeless classics from the great American songbook along with Motown and R&B favorites to help usher in 2023 with a spectacular night of dining and dancing. Don't worry Ohio state fans; the Buckeye's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs will be live-streamed from a 16-foot high-definition screen during the New Year's Eve festivities.To make a reservation for the Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. New Year's Eve supper club experience please purchase a ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../nye-supper-club-experience... The Hotel Versailles' exclusive 1819 Room and dance floor will be open to all NYE guests starting at 10:00 PM.Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. first rose to national prominence as the season six winner of NBC TV's "America's Got Talent". His debut album " That's Life " spent several weeks atop the Billboard Jazz charts and in the Top 40 overall. He has since released three additional well-received albums including his latest Landau: Live in Las Vegas recorded at Caesar's Palace and released by the prestigious Cellar Live Jazz label. Landau has also penned an Amazon #1 best-selling memoir, appeared on several network TV shows, had a featured role in a film, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, named one of the Top Outstanding Young Americans by the US Jaycees and has toured around the world, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts.



