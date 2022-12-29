Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 29/12/2022

Ava Max Shares Previews Of New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Album Tracks

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. Her new album, "Diamonds & Dancefloors," is set to be released on January 27, 2023.

The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), and Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie).

The new album will also feature recently-released singles "Maybe You're The Problem," "Million Dollar Baby," "Dancing's Done," "Weapons."

Outspoken, yet mysterious. Empowered, and also vulnerable. Sweet, but psycho. Duality drives Ava Max, cementing her as one of the most listened to pop artists in the world. The daughter of Albanian immigrants grinded since grade school and exploded on a global scale with the 2018 triple-platinum smash "Sweet but Psycho."

Streamed over 2 billion times by 2020, it clinched a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. As the tune took the world by storm, The New York Times named it among the "54 Best Songs of 2019," and Rolling Stone christened her "An Artist You Need To Know."

Becoming inescapable, "Sweet but Psycho" received a nomination in the category of "Choice Pop Song" at the Teen Choice Awards as she took home "Best Push Artist" at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards. In addition to performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and The TODAY Show, she appeared in features by Vanity Fair, Billboard, TOP40-CHARTS, PAPER, FORBES, and more.

She only accelerated this rapid rise to pop superstardom with the Gold-selling "So Am I" [927 million global streams] and "Salt" [1.5 billion global streams]. In the middle of this whirlwind, Ava pieced together her 2020 full-length debut album, Heaven & Hell [APG/Atlantic Records], which skyrocketed to Gold certification upon release. It also continued her hot streak and features her biggest hit yet, "Kings & Queens" [1 billion global streams].

The song reached #1 on the European and Hot Adult Contemporary charts for eight consecutive weeks and soared to #2 at Pop radio. Last November, Ava added a new single entitled "My Head & My Heart" to Heaven & Hell and was named a 2021 honoree on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. "My Head & My Heart" has been streamed an impressive 401 million times globally and hit Top 15 on Pop radio.

She performed it on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Ava followed "My Head & My Heart" with a powerful new single "EveryTime I Cry." An undisputed summer smash, the highly-anticipated, adrenaline-fueled track is pure electropop perfection. Watch the "Dancing's Done" visualizer here:
@avamax

DAY 3 - DIAMONDS AND DANCEFLOORS .. album title snippet 🥺

♬ DIAMONDS AND DANCEFLOORS - Ava Max






