Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Dead At 31

Marley leaves behind a wife, Qiara, and daughter, Sunshine. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bob Marley's grandson Joseph "Jo" Mersa Marley passed away Tuesday at the age of 31. The specifics surrounding his death remain unclear, but he was reportedly found in his car and died from asthma-related conditions, according to Miami's WZPP Radio.Joseph, the son of Stephen Marley, grew up in Jamaica and went on to study audio engineering at Miami Dade College.Like his father and legendary grandfather, Marley was a musician. In 2014, Joseph released his EP Comfortable. He was best known for his 2016 hit " Burn It Down " featuring his brother Yohan Marley. His EP Eternal was released last year.In the wake of his death, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, shared his condolences: "My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph's friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere," he tweeted. "His untimely passing at the young age of 31y.o. is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation."According to an Instagram post, Jo's last performance was in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Nov. 13. Following the sad news, fans and friends shared their condolences including DJ Khaled, who wrote, "My deepest condolences. My prayers are with you and your family @jomersamarley."Marley leaves behind a wife, Qiara, and daughter, Sunshine.



