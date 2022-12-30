Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 30/12/2022

Singer/Songwriter Brian Conway Releases New Single "These Hard Times"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Independent singer songwriter Brian Conway is pleased to announce the release of his new single "These Hard Times" on all major digital music platforms.

Conway: I wrote this song about the current economic situation in America, and how as strong Americans, we will get through it. We have already been through so much as a nation of people, and our resiliency always shines through in the worst of times. We will once again prevail and come out even stronger in the end for it'.

Brian Conway is an acoustic guitarist, singer songwriter based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is a minimalist with his original music, and performs and records his original songs with one acoustic guitar and one vocal.

Conway says, 'There is an old saying that a truly good song can stand alone with just a guitar and a vocal, and that is what I aim to prove every day in my musical career'.

Conway also states 'I'm not really a big fan of overproduced music. What you see and hear from me is what you get, even though the recordings are not polished. I believe that there are still a lot of music fans out there who appreciate organic music that may be raw but is also real. It's all a matter of making them aware of mine'.

Brian's music is a combination of Folk, Americana, and Rock.

"These Hard Times" is the third single Brian has released in 2022. Brian's first two singles of 2022, "Flying High" and "It's Love" have amassed over 38,000 worldwide streams this year on Spotify alone.

Conway: 'I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish so far as a 100% independent do it yourself artist and am looking forward to what 2023 will bring'. Listen to "These Hard Times" below:






