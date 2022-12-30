EDM Newcomer Misskay22 Working With Producer Salvi On New Single 'Seduceme'



Deniz began posting videos to social media in 2020 and quickly became an internet sensation, garnering over 1.6 million followers across social platforms, she has become an expert in helping major brands such as MORPHE, TACHA, Dior Makeup, and more build awareness by creating increasingly engaging content followers can relate to. Emerging into music, Suekay is currently working on her first single with producers who have created for artists like New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EDM singer, and songwriter MISSKAY22 (aka Suekay Deniz) is set to release her debut single "Sedúceme" which will be out spring of 2023 along with the official music video. The single will be her first EDM dance record and introduction to music. "Sedúceme" is a fun upbeat EDM track that includes a high-energy dance beat, silky vocals, and a Latin twist. MISSKAY22's music is a perfect mix of EDM, pop, and salsa with a hint of sensuality."Sedúceme" is the first of many singles and was co-written and produced by mega-producer Salvi who has worked with artists like Pitbull and Sean Paul. The song will be available in spring 2023 on all streaming platforms but will be available for pre-order starting in April 2023.MISSKAY22 ( aka Suekay Deniz ) is a multicultural social media personality, Entrepreneur, and musician from Los Angeles California. In 2019 Suekay launched her own fitness brand Viimfit to encourage women to love the bodies they are in.Deniz began posting videos to social media in 2020 and quickly became an internet sensation, garnering over 1.6 million followers across social platforms, she has become an expert in helping major brands such as MORPHE, TACHA, Dior Makeup, and more build awareness by creating increasingly engaging content followers can relate to. Emerging into music, Suekay is currently working on her first single with producers who have created for artists like Pitbull and Sean Paul.



