Pop / Rock 30/12/2022

Filipa Releases A Film Noir Visual For New Single "The Jokes On You"

Filipa Releases A Film Noir Visual For New Single "The Jokes On You"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South African singer-songwriter Filipa debuts the official video for her recent single "The Joke's On You," out everywhere today.
The inspiration for writing "The Joke's On You" came from a different place than the one for most of Filipa's other songs: a sync brief for a murder-mystery TV series. Alongside a fantastic groove and mood set with the production, the song turned into a fun, cheeky, and confident anthem about being one step ahead of somebody else who has done you wrong.

"With these thoughts and feelings, which can be unsettling but liberating at the same time, there is a certain chaos that is present, and one cannot help wishing the tables were turned and even considering revenge," says Filipa. "That is what I wanted to encapsulate - the 'satisfaction' of seeing 'karma' play out or having the upper hand in a bitter situation and/or relationship, whether romantic or any other kind."

"The idea for the music video was a no-brainer. Visually, I wanted to do justice to the song's message by crafting a moody, cinematic video that illustrated the idea of relishing in that satisfaction of who laughs last, laughs best. Naturally, I believed that acting out my dreams of being a super cool spy would be a great fit and, of course, would also be fun. I loved getting hands-on with the storyboarding and directing of the video, which made it all the more special. I hope everyone enjoys it!"






