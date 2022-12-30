Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 30/12/2022

King Chad Album 'God's Son': A Fusion Of R&B, HipHop, Reggaeton, And Soul

King Chad Album 'God's Son': A Fusion Of R&B, HipHop, Reggaeton, And Soul

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
164 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
285 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
186 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1093 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
942 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
391 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
271 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
411 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
825 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
330 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
205 entries in 10 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
333 entries in 19 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
311 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
296 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) King Chad is set to release his highly anticipated seventh studio album, "God's Son," on January 20, 2023. The album, which features a blend of R&B, hip hop, reggaeton, afro beats, and soul music, is sure to be a hit with fans of all genres.

According to King Chad, "God's Son" is his favorite album to date and his best work yet. It's clear that he has poured his heart and soul into this project, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release.

But that's not all - the album will also be available in two different versions. This gives fans even more options to choose from and allows them to fully immerse themselves in King Chad's music.
It's no secret that King Chad has a devoted following, and his fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of "God's Son" for some time now. With its unique blend of styles and King Chad's undeniable talent, this album is sure to be a hit.

King Chad has always been known for his innovative sound and ability to seamlessly blend genres, and this album is no exception. From the upbeat tracks to the soulful ballads, God's Son is sure to have something for every mood.
Fans can expect to be transported to a world of smooth beats and soulful melodies with "God's Son," as King Chad brings his signature sound to the table once again. From the reggaeton-infused "Afro Beats" to the hip hop-infused "Soul Music," this album has something for everyone.

Overall, "God's Son" is shaping up to be an impressive and highly anticipated release from King Chad. With its diverse range of genres and Chad's undeniable talent, this album is sure to be a hit with fans and critics alike. So mark your calendars for January 20, 2023, because King Chad's God's Son is not an album you want to miss. With its diverse range of sounds and styles, it's sure to be a hit with fans of all types of music. Be sure to pre-order your copy today and get ready to experience the magic of King Chad's God's Son.
For more info visit kingchad.net






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098450 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011911392211914 secs