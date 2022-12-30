Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 30/12/2022

SZA Teases 'Kill Bill' Music Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
164 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
285 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
186 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1093 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
942 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
391 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
271 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
411 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
825 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
330 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
205 entries in 10 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
333 entries in 19 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
311 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
296 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SZA is teasing the music video for "Kill Bill off her latest album, "SOS." The new film, coming soon, is by Christian Breslauer.
"It's what y'all deserve," SZA said in a new Tweet featuring a video teaser.

SZA's new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard.

Solána Imani Rowe, known professionally by SZA, is an American R&B singer and songwriter. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, later relocating to Maplewood, New Jersey.

SZA first broke out in 2018, performing on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, receiving five 2018 Grammy nominations, a headlining tour, and two Soul Train Music Awards. SZA is also featured on Marvel/Disney's original BLACK PANTHER soundtrack with her track ALL THE STARS with Kendrick Lamar.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0100961 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00099539756774902 secs