Heston Returns With A Love Plea On "Hey Micki"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter Heston finds himself on the outside on his latest song "Hey Micki, and he does what any romantic crooner would do when he realizes that he's in self-imposed romantic exile. He begs.



"Hey Micki," is a funky, mid-tempo number that is filled with the kind of vulnerability and realization that might have put a brother in good standing if he'd displayed this kind of heart on his sleeve honesty on the front end. Vocally, Heston leaves no stone unturned. He moves from the falsetto to gritty baritone in his efforts to appeal whatever good memories and affection that may still linger in Micki's heart. Heston lets Micki know how he feels. He thinks about her day and night in a way that the suspects might be something more than the typical rebound process.



But if memories of Micki have Heston shook, he has a few ways to get under her skin, as the story told in the accompanying video makes clear.



"Hey Micki" is the lead single from Heston's upcoming album Mimisis-Art Imitating Life that is due to drop next summer. Heston will release another single in the spring but enjoy "Hey Micki" now.



