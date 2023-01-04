deadmau5 New Single "Antisec (Ft. YTCracker)" Out Today



Listen to deadmau5' "Antisec (ft. YTCracker)" now: https://wearefriend5.ffm.to/antisec



deadmau5 serves a bouncy beat for YTCracker's hacking lore reckoning 'anti security.' The track first started appearing in mau5' pandemic drive-in sets in 2021 and then landed YT a guest appearance during his annual 'Day of the deadmau5 - Red Rocks' shows. Now the track will appear on the WAF compilation as the second deadmau5 offering following "XYZ."



Since 2012, the We Are



Full tracklist for WAF Vol. 11:

1 deadmau5 Antisec (ft. YTCracker)

2 deadmau5 XYZ

3 Kasablanca Transitory

4 Lamorn Another Day

5 Morgin Madison All I Need (ft. Vania)

6 Dustycloud Buried

7 Bensley Never Enough

8 LUPA Feel You (Beside Me)

9 DJ DEE You're My Ecstasy

10 Psycho Boys Club Hold Your Attention

11 Mari Ferrari Tempted

12 deadmau5 XYZ (NERO REMIX)

13 Pedestrian Tactics I Like Math

14 Raito Mike & Nina

15 EDDIE Klubslaya

16 Speaker

17

18 Maison Ware Zone 62

19 ASHE Plastic Snow

20 STAR SEED 11:11

21 Wintersix Rain (ft. Alisky)

22 Who's John Burning Inside

23 SVNF8 Show Me

24 Sysdemes Shattered Pieces (ft.

25 Shadow Star Ephemera

26 Astrobear So Says The Sea



Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, "this is fine." with Portugal. The Man, "XYZ" and "My



YTCracker (pronounced "whitey cracker") is a formerly notorious computer hacker who stopped hacking everyone's Gibson and started rapping about it instead. Recognized as a forefather of the "nerdcore" genre, he has traveled all around the universe amassing billions of fans, the majority of which do not live on planet earth.

