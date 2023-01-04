Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 04/01/2023

Sia Returns To Live Music On 'Miley's New Years Party'

Sia Returns To Live Music On 'Miley's New Years Party'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sia Furler has returned to live music and showbiz, after keeping a low profile in recent years. She is known best for covering her face and wearing interesting outfits and wigs on stage, and she took to the stage on New Years Eve for Miley Cyrus' New Years television programme on NBC.

Sia performed with Miley on a duet with Paris Hilton on her viral track 'Stars Are Blind'.
Another performance included a duet with David Byrne on her track 'Unstoppable'.

It comes after she revealed she has a pop album ready to go this year, with fans thrilled by the announcement on social media earlier last year.

She last released 'Music', the soundtrack to her film of the same name in which she wrote and directed, alongside three new Christmas songs last year, off of her hugely popular album 'Everyday Is Christmas' which has gained billions of streams worldwide.






