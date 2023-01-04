Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 04/01/2023

Adam Lambert Releases Brand-new Single 'Holding Out For A Hero'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert has released his new single, 'Holding Out for a Hero.' Produced by Andrew Wells, Adam's 'Holding Out for a Hero' is a glam-rock retelling of Bonnie Tyler's 1980's hit, from Adam's upcoming album High Drama, via his new deal with Warner Music.

Tomorrow, fans can watch Adam perform his dynamic single, 'Holding Out for a Hero', for the first time as part The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash, which will air on ITV and ITVX.

Adam is no stranger to impressing crowds with his carefully curated transformation of other artist's songs, from the beginning of his career on American Idol, to his 2018 performance at the Kennedy Centre Honours, where Adam reduced Cher to tears with his delicate ballad reading of her mega-hit Believe, to his role as the current frontman of Queen.

Executive produced by Adam, alongside production from the likes of Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Wells (Halsey, OneRepublic), George Moore and Mark Crew, High Drama showcases a journey through modern music, showcasing Adam's unmatched vocal talent. High Drama kickstarts the next chapter in Adam Lambert's solo career, and of course draws on his well-known penchant for HIGH DRAMA! An artist comfortable in his own skin, being well and truly himself, and loving every minute.






