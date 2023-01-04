White Reaper Share New Song & Visualizer - "Pink Slip"





"Pink Slip" follows "Fog Machine" and its Max Moore directed music video and Asking for a Ride's lead single "Pages" which moved into the Top 15 at Alternative radio this week. Rolling Stone picked "Pages" as one of their "Songs You Need to Know" while Stereogum included it in their 5 Best Songs of the Weekround-up declaring it, "a simple retro pop-rock tune with so much power and pizzazz that it feels like they just invented the format. Raving about the band's forthcoming album, UPROXX declared, "It could be White Reaper's best album. It's entirely possible that the album is flat-out-great, maybe even a classic of its form."



Recorded and largely self-produced in Nashville with the help of close friend and engineer Jeremy Ferguson, Asking for a Ride finds the Louisville band taking a more direct and in-your-face approach, prioritizing the collection's raw energy and its ability to translate live through ripping and nervy compositions. It's White Reaper at their most exciting - dialing up the chrome-plated riffs and monster hooks - a welcome reminder of just how much fun rock music can be.

"We ask ourselves: 'Does it sound good when we play it in the room together?' And if it does, those are the songs we want to pursue," Esposito noted.

Guitarist Hunter Thompson concurred: "We started to recognize how we operate best as a band."



Up next, White Reaper will hit the road for their 2023 North American "Asking for a Ride" headline tour. The upcoming trek will feature special guests Narrow Head, Militarie Gun, Taipei Houston, and Mamalarky on select dates, and will kick off February 7th [tour itinerary below]. The forthcoming dates will see White Reaper's long awaited return to touring after having spent years living on the road, headlining and supporting some of their idols - Pearl Jam, Weezer, and The Killers - while making festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and more. For tickets and more information on White Reaper's upcoming tour dates, visit www.whitereaperusa.com.




