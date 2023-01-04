Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Turn R3HAB's Hit "All Around The World" With A Touch Of Class Into Sinister Festival Anthem



R3HAB recruits veteran duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike for a remix of his iconic hit " All Around The World " from 2019, which remains R3HAB's most streamed and most certified track to date.Just as Alan Walker put a fresh spin on it in early December, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike lend their signature festival-oriented touch, making for a mainstage and party gem.They honor the original's classic vocals while adding a driving, four-on-the-floor bassline and heavy synths that lend an appealing darkness to the original's upbeat dance-pop vibe.This is the perfect time for a revival so that the hit can continue ruling clubs and festivals around the world (literally). It's out on Virgin Records/ Universal Music and celebrates the original clocking up half a billion streams on Spotify alone and over 30 certifications across the globe (incl. Gold in the US confirmed just recently).This isn't the first time R3HAB and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike worked together. Earlier this year, they collaborated on "Shooting Stars," released on Sony Music.




