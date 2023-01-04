Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Flowers'; The New Track Will Be Released On January 13



Miley spent most of 2021 touring with multiple headlining slots at festivals including a massive run across LATAM which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of over 1 million. A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley Cyrus announced from her NBC live special, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party", that her new single " Flowers " will be available globally on January 13th.In true superstar fashion, between her performances and hosting duties, Miley blessed fans' final hours of 2022 with special clips of "Flowers.".Fans had kicked up chatter of new music when Miley signaled she had a big year coming with NEW YEAR NEW MILEY posters appearing all around the world in December. See here. It was then discovered that here had launched a countdown to a forthcoming announcement, which has been revealed to be the release of " Flowers " on January 13th.Astute fans will notice a new countdown has launched and are heavily encouraged to continue to follow here for further announcements this week."Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which Miley co-hosted with global superstar Dolly Parton was a major success. In addition to the announcement of " Flowers ", the live special featured an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests including Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, David Byrne, Liily and Fletcher as well as Paris Hilton, SNL's Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.About Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 190 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S. In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career.In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century. Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 3 billion times.In 2021 Miley joined The Kid Laroi on a remix of his song " Without You ". The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard's Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica's The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of " Nothing Else Matters ". Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC/Peacock, Gucci and T-Mobile amongst others.Miley spent most of 2021 touring with multiple headlining slots at festivals including a massive run across LATAM which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of over 1 million. A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.



