News
Metal / Hard Rock 04/01/2023

World's #1 Van Halen Tribute, Fan Halen, Rocks Raue Center In January!

World's #1 Van Halen Tribute, Fan Halen, Rocks Raue Center In January!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Known as "The World's Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen" FAN HALEN sets the stage for a night with Dave, Eddie, Alex, and Michael with a true-to-life tribute to not only the band but the spirit of an era at Raue Center January, 28 at 8 p.m.
"I'm selective about the quality of tribute bands," explains Raue Center executive director Richard Kuranda,
"I've turned down at least twenty others...but THIS tribute group gets it right! They are great!"

Based in Southern California, FAN HALEN has been together for over 10 years playing to enthusiastic crowds all over the US and the globe including Japan, South and Central America, Canada, and Mexico.

You won't believe your eyes or ears when you come to a FAN HALEN show as you'll feel like it's 1984 all over again! From the look of the band, the choreography, the note-for-note reproduction of the greatest rock songs ever written to the sonic energy of the performance, nothing is overlooked...in other words, while FAN HALEN is on stage they are, Van Halen!

Ernie Berru as David Lee Roth is so uncanny and convincing it's got to be witnessed to be believed. From Diamond Dave's unmistakable costumes to his signature scream and unique vocal delivery, Ernie delivers the swagger and bravado second only to Roth himself! Derek Fuller as Edward Van Halen recreates Edward's classic guitar tone, playing every riff and solo with as much fury and technique as Edward himself while capturing all of the enthusiasm and flash of Eddie's engaging live personality. George DuBose as Michael Anthony looks strikingly like Michael and supplies the low-end bass groove, high-end energy, and most importantly the high harmony backing vocals, which is essential in delivering the quintessential Signature Sound of Van Halen. Michael Thompson as Alex Van Halen behind his enormous circa 1981 18-piece double-barreled bass drum Ludwig kit delivers the thunderous rhythms and heavy artillery with all the enthusiasm, energy, and ear-to-ear grin Alex brought to Van Halen.
Tickets start at $31 for the general public ($21.70 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the nation's finest examples of restored art and decor. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.






