Round Hill Music Acquires Rights To Song Library Of Legendary Record Producer Steve Lillywhite

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Round Hill Music Royalty Partners ("Round Hill Music"), a private equity firm dedicated to investing in music copyrights and one of the world's leading independent, full-service, creative music companies today announced it has acquired the producer royalties and related rights of legendary music producer Steve Lillywhite. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Mr. Lillywhite is recognized as being one of the most acclaimed and successful producers in rock and roll, producing or contributing to more than 500 records from some of the most recognizable and beloved recording artists of all time. Throughout his more than four-decade career, Mr. Lillywhite's resume includes work with U2, The Rolling Stones, Morrissey, Dave Matthews Band, The Talking Heads, David Byrne, Phish, and Counting Crows, among countless others. In 2005, he won the Grammy for Producer of The Year and was the producer for U2's How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year and Best Rock Album, respectively, also in 2005. He won Grammys in 2001 and 2000 for his work on U2's Walk On (Record of the Year) and Beautiful Day (Record of the Year), respectively.Career highlights, and multi-platinum albums included as part of the transaction, include:U2's Boy, October, and War Dave Matthews Band's Under the Table and Dreaming, Crash, and Before These Crowded StreetsThe Rolling Stones' Dirty WorkPhish's Billy Breathes Peter Gabriel's S/TSiouxsie and the Banshees' The ScreamThe Psychedelic Furs' S/T"As someone who grew up idolizing the bands and albums Steve Lillywhite produced, it is an honor to partner with him on this exciting transaction," said Josh Gruss, Chief Executive Officer of Round Hill Music. "Steve's catalog includes royalties to some of the most sought-after songs and albums of all time. We are thrilled to have reached this milestone transaction."Steve Lillywhite said, "I am grateful to have found in Josh Gruss a kindred spirit who is a pioneer in the music royalty business and the ideal partner for me and my family as I look to my next steps."This transaction builds on one of the most active years in Round Hill Music's 12-year history, which saw the firm invest more than $200 million across more than 40 acquisitions. Round Hill Music, founded by Josh Gruss, is one of the largest independent music rights companies in the world. Through its various divisions, Round Hill provides a full administrative platform for songwriters and artists. This platform delivers everything from sync licensing, song placements, neighboring rights administration, publishing administration and label services. Round Hill is home to Zync Music, a full-service creative sync team that specializes in placements for film, advertising, TV, trailers, and sports. Round Hill Records and Black Hill Records are the label homes of The Offspring, Bush, Lettuce, The Cult, Jared James Nichols and more. Round Hill has offices in Nashville, Los Angeles and London. To learn more about Round Hill, visit our website at: https://roundhillmusic.com.



