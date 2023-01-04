Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 04/01/2023

Unbound By Genres And Armed With High Quality Releases, Brainheart Looks To Make A Lasting Impact

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brainheart is not just a brilliant EDM producer; he can offer raw, poignant acoustic versions for his songs and still rock!
It is also easy to understand what connects his music to so many people. Relatable songwriting, introspective melodies, and cinematic flair: all ingredients that greatly inform the talented producer's artistic output.

Exposed to classical music at the age of four, Brainheart was inspired to play piano at fifteen without knowing DJing and music production would influence his life ever since.

Having struggled in the school system, music started as a way to distract himself from school struggles but quickly became much more than that.
His electronic creations know no bounds from EDM to cinematic, acoustic and pop productions, Brainheart does it all.
His peculiar blend of EDM and other genres, create a captivating aura that the listeners can't get enough of Brainheart manages to connect both components despite the fact far too often our brains and hearts are on completely different pages.

Brainheart debuted in 2019 with 'Explore the World', a powerful and emotional anthem sung by his sister.

To global surprise, the track went on to be a massive success, gaining millions of streams on Spotify alone, and going viral by soundtracking more than 525k reels on Instagram, one of the most successful and viral independent songs on Instagram.

With a debut of that magnitude, it is easy to predict a bright career for Brainheart.
His versatility and tone is something that can't be taught.

If you are a person that, apart from the euphoria in dance music, is looking for emotions, feelings, and meanings in songs, you definitely have to give Brainheart a go.

Brainheart is unbeatable when it comes to setting up moods.
Whether you are looking for a happy, sad, or melancholic mood, Brainheart has always something in his songs that makes you feel very connected with his music. Brainheart's vision and future is already creating an acknowledged impact in music.






