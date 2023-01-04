Fantastic Negrito Announces New LP & 'Highest Bidder' Single



He previously offered fans a preview of the collection's new version of "Oh Betty", in celebration of its GRAMMY nomination in the "Best American



Today, he has released another taste of the special release with "Highest Bidder" (Reimagined Acoustic Version), debuted with American Songwriter and shares, "If you want to take your mind, body and soul on a trip check out the re imagined recording of Highest Bidder through the lenses of my touring band.



At the time, I was listening to a lot of African drum patterns, and that definitely influenced this song. I'm trying to convey what I see when I walk down the street here in Oakland."



Part love story, part history lesson and with acclaim spanning Pitchfork to NPR, the multimedia project tells the defiant tale of his seventh generation white Scottish indentured servant grandmother Betty Gallimore who was living in a common law marriage with his seventh generation African-American enslaved grandfather, Grandfather Courage, in the face of the racist, separatist, laws of 1750s colonial Virginia.



Fantastic Negrito shares, "The incredible story of my seventh generation grandparents was so profound. I re-imagined it through the lenses of my touring band. Please check it out unplugged unapologetic re-imagined."



A larger than life character, Fantastic Negrito's own story is stranger than fiction. He first released an album in 1996, but a near fatal car crash in 1999 effectively ended the first chapter of his career. It resulted in him spending three weeks in a coma and initially losing almost all movement in his right hand, drastically limiting his ability to play guitar.



Effectively reborn under his new artist identity of Fantastic Negrito, his career got underway when his phenomenal, charismatic performance won NPR Music's prestigious Tiny Desk Concert Contest.



All three of his previous studio albums have won the GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Blues album: The Last Days of Oakland, Please Don't Be Dead and Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?.



