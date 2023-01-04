Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 04/01/2023

The Prog Collective Kick Off 2023 With New Full Length Album

The Prog Collective Kick Off 2023 With New Full Length Album

Hot Songs Around The World

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
348 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
960 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
214 entries in 11 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
327 entries in 21 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
175 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
299 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1111 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
311 entries in 21 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
406 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
278 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
417 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
833 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
332 entries in 16 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
238 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The world's finest prog rock supergroup returns with another stunning studio album to kick off the brand new year! Seeking Peace is the group's fifth album overall, and their first album of all new material since 2013's Epilogue.

The band continues to break new musical ground under the guidance of producer/musician/songwriter guru Billy Sherwood, who channels spiritual serenity and mystical forces on these epic new compositions that prog lovers will love!

Sherwood is ably supported by a host of some of the most superb rock musicians around including vocalists James LaBrie and Graham Bonnet, guitarists Steve Morse and Steve Stevens as well as keyboardists Jordan Rudess and Geoff Downes.
Check out the first song to be released from the album, "A Matter Of Time," one of the most dynamic and breathtaking compositions ever attempted by the group. Yes vocalist Jon Davison turns in a powerful vocal performance, navigating the song's many twists and turns, while Steve Hillage's guitarwork explodes with color and passion that captivates throughout the track's entire 7+ minute run time. Listen to the new single here:






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0107050 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012600421905518 secs