Lonnie Releases Video For Debut Single "One Night Stand"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, rising talent Lonnie - whose blend of alt-R&B, melodic rap, and pop appeal is making him one to watch this year - has released the music video for his debut single "One Night Stand." In the video sees Lonnie at a house party musing about wanting more from a romance than a one-night encounter with the dreamlike shots perfectly matching the song's captivating rhythm and an ethereal soundscape grounded by his smooth vocals.
The standout moment of the track is the chorus's interpolation of "Lovefool" by The Cardigans, a genius repackaging of a classic for the modern era. With growing streams, "One Night Stand" is quickly building, and, for the first time ever, iHeartRadio will play "One Night Stand" on every Pop, Rhythmic, and Urban radio station all day long on January 6th as part of their New Music Friday. Be sure to tune into your favorite iHeart channel to hear the song.

Says Lonnie of the track, "This is a story of a guy who is in love with a girl, and she wants to act like they're dating but doesn't want to prioritize a relationship. The guy is chasing after her to actually be together, but she is chasing after fun and distractions, so he cuts it out because he doesn't want to ruin it with a one-night stand. He would rather wait for something serious."






