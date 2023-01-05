Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 05/01/2023

K-Pop Supergroup 'GOT The Beat' Announce Debut EP 'Stamp On It'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) K-Pop supergroup GOT the beat - featuring BoA, Girls' Generation's TAEYEON and HYOYEON, Red Velvet's SEULGI and WENDY, and aespa's KARINA and WINTER - will release their debut mini album, Stamp On It, on January 16, 2023 via SM Entertainment. Check out a performance video of the new single "Stamp On It" at Top40-Charts.com! 

GOT the beat is the first unit of the new project Girls On Top (GOT), which will feature various units of combinations of female artists from SM created around specific themes and genres. They unveiled the new single "Stamp On It" at this year's online concert, '2023 SMTOWN LIVE : SMCU PALACE@KWANGYA,' which was broadcast globally for free on New Year's Eve December 31, 2022 at 8 pm PT/11 pm ET via SM's YouTube, Beyond LIVE, and more official platforms. 






