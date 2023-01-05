Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 05/01/2023

Callum Beattie Releases Acoustic Piano EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Star, Callum Beattie has released a stunning acoustic Piano EP, ahead of the release of his 2nd album, 'Vandals', on 24th February this year.
The EP features stunning versions of two tracks from his forthcoming album, 'Dancing with Wolves' and 'Mammy', as well as the previously unreleased song 'Home Free'.
On top of the Piano EP, Callum's current single 'What It Means' is currently being playlist-ed at Radio 2 and has received support from Scott Mills and BBC Radio Scotland.

Callum has had a whirlwind career. His debut album 'People Like Us' was an astonishing breakout success on its release, hitting the top spot on the Scottish Album Charts, #7 in The Official UK Album Sales Chart and listed as BBC Radio 2's 'Album Of The Week.' He has had seven BBC Radio 2 playlist singles under his belt, including 'Salamander Street,' which landed on BBC Radio 2 B-List.

He has seen recent singles championed by BBC Radio Scotland and at wider radio has achieved adds on the likes of BBC Local Network, Bauer's Wave 105 & Downtown Radio, Nation Broadcasting, Virgin Radio Chilled, Q Radio network, Time 1075, 'The Beat' (BBC Nottingham) and Amazing Radio to name a few.

There has been no slowing down for Callum, he recently supported Amy Macdonald on her UK tour, including a show at London's iconic Roundhouse, and won the prestigious 'Scottish Artist of the Year' Award at the Bauer Forth FM Awards 2022. Callum also prides himself on his ongoing charity work, using his music to help raise vital funds to support children and young people with life-shortening conditions, as well supporting charities for the homeless.

Now Callum is back with the next chapter in his music career, releasing his highly anticipated second studio album 'Vandals.' The album goes right back to his roots, a selection of songs penned about Scotland, working class life, and coming of age. "I grew up in a post Thatcher Britain, in a fairly rough part of Scotland, raised by my dad, and experienced the poverty and roughness of those times first hand," says Callum. "Culturally, it was a very specific period in history, where you could almost feel the class divide on the local streets. I feel strongly that we are moving towards a culturally similar period in history.

The artwork from the album also has significant meaning, with Callum explaining "We chose to take a different approach to the artwork and have used an iconic photo by a very iconic photographer called Gavin Watson. Gavin was the inspiration behind Shane Meadows' 'This Is England,' and working with him was a dream come true.
Callum Beattie's route is paved with empathy, a working-class voice speaking with profound honesty. "That's what music is" Callum explains. "It's about making somebody feel better about their life"






