Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 05/01/2023

Ten Penny Gypsy Releases Vintage-Themed Music Video For Studio Outtake "River N' Me"

Hot Songs Around The World

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
348 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
960 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
214 entries in 11 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
327 entries in 21 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
175 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
299 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1111 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
311 entries in 21 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
406 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
278 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
417 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
833 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
332 entries in 16 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
238 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Little Rock-based americana group, Ten Penny Gypsy is known for their down-to-earth and emotionally-charged music. Keeping with the traditions of American Roots music, the band recently released a rustic music video to accompany a stripped-down acoustic toe-tapper, "River N' Me." The song is a studio outtake from the band's critically acclaimed album, "Fugitive Heart," produced by longtime Neil Young guitarist, Anthony Crawford.

Ten Penny Gypsy, working with Sharpe Videography, purposefully filmed the video in black and white, with a reel-to-reel flicker, in order to celebrate simpler times, when the world seemed more innocent and peaceful. The video was shot on location on the Arkansas River.

Arkansas singer/songwriters Justin Patterson and Laura Lynn Danley had been writing and performing separately as solo artists for years when they decided to form the Folk/Americana duo Ten Penny Gypsy in 2016. Following the release of their self-titled debut album in 2017, Ten Penny Gypsy received three nominations for the 2018 Arkansas Country Music Awards: "Album of the Year," "Americana Artist of the Year," and "Vocal Group of the Year." The group has since garnered additional Arkansas CMA nominations for "Americana Artist of the Year" in 2019, 2021, 2022 and for "Vocal Group of the Year" in 2019.

In 2020, Ten Penny Gypsy released their second full-length album, "Fugitive Heart," a collection of original songs once again produced by renowned multi-instrumentalist Anthony Crawford. The album also prominently features the talents of 2021 Arkansas CMA winner Buddy Case (Guitarist of the Year).

The appeal of "Fugitive Heart" is broad. It has spawned a #1 song on the iTunes Country Sales chart in South Africa (Your True You), and videos (Lonesome No More, Making Headway) that have medalled at numerous international film festivals. https://www.tenpennygypsy.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097799 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011448860168457 secs