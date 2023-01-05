Hippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views On Youtube For Viral Tove Lo Remix





They later went on to guest on Dr. Greenthumb, hosted by B-Real of Cypress Hill, racking up 10,000 unique views during the live stream of the episode. Their recent remix for Camino is yet another step forward for Hippie Sabotage, who continue to hone their authenticity through their distinctive sound that fuses the brothers' varied musical influences of rock and hip hop. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hippie Sabotage kicks off the year with one of their biggest career accomplishments to date, with their viral hit remix of Tove Lo's " Habits (Stay High) " reaching 1B views on YouTube. The alt-psych-rock duo received recognition from Billboard and NME for this achievement."The original version of the song was released in 2013 and appeared on her 2014 debut album 'Queen OF The Clouds'. However, it was the Hippie Sabotage remix that offered the Swedish singer her ticket to fame. The song shot into the Top 10 in many countries around the world and remains one of Lo's best-known songs. It is also her most played song on Spotify." - NMEMade up of brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer, Hippie Sabotage got their start as bedroom producers in middle school after obsessing over the music used in their favorite skateboarding videos. Evolving their sound over the years, which is rooted in electronic music, the duo takes cues from hip hop, psych rock, and chillwave, all pulled together by Jeff's killer guitar skills and Kevin's explosive personality on stage.In 2014, Hippie Sabotage skyrocketed to #1 on Billboard's Next Big Sound chart after releasing their remix of Tove Lo's 'Habits (Stay High)', which has surpassed over 1 Billion streams across DSPs.At the end of 2020, Hippie Sabotage released their debut LP Red Moon Rising, to much excitement from fans. Created with their fans in mind during the intense wave of COVID-19, the album flows with recurring themes of overcoming adversity. With their sophomore album Floating Palace, Hippie Sabotage exudes confidence and growth in their music, while staying true to the fans that have followed their journey to this moment.In early 2022, Hippie Sabotage hit the road on their headlining Rooms Of Hallucination Tour. The California duo played 46 dates across North America, with stops in major cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Brooklyn, Toronto and Austin with frequent collaborator, British singer-songwriter Daisy Guttridge.They later went on to guest on Dr. Greenthumb, hosted by B-Real of Cypress Hill, racking up 10,000 unique views during the live stream of the episode. Their recent remix for Camino is yet another step forward for Hippie Sabotage, who continue to hone their authenticity through their distinctive sound that fuses the brothers' varied musical influences of rock and hip hop.



