News
Alternative 05/01/2023

Psych/Synth/Noise Rock Outfit Chum To Release Debut Single On Crackedankles

Psych/Synth/Noise Rock Outfit Chum To Release Debut Single On Crackedankles

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chakras and Planets aligned, Candles combust and Crystals drew charge and so materialised Chum. Amidst worldwide chaos and turmoil the ritual continued with increasing prominence, powers of the spiritual realm coalescing inside this new vessel.

The paradoxical energies of positive and negative, good and evil, vitality and lethargy pulses through these veins. Some call it enlightenment, some transcendence, others hysteria.

Retrospective Prognosticators, Mindless Psychoanalysts, Charlatan Ritualists. Follow them, Join them, Stop them...only you can decide.

As the band's bio eludes to, Chum are somewhat of an enigma. Emerging from the flourishing London DIY Psych and noise rock scene earlier this year, band members are currently credited as Marvin Gardens, Randy Burns, Johnny Utah, Sweet Pudding and Tomas.

They have already gained an underground reputation for bringing a live show which floats somewhere between séance, pantomime and bad trip; Chum clearly have a passion for humour, theatrics and the ethereal all the while set to a backdrop of crushing bass heavy sonics, maniacal kraut-tinged drumming and toe-tapping pop-esque melodics, interspersed with a dry somewhat disturbed vocal delivery.

Beefcake Doctrine is the first single to be released from their forthcoming album Metaphysical due out in April of this year (also on Evil Blizzard's record label Crackedankles) and their first recorded output to be heard.

Tracked by increasingly renowned studio engineer Wayne Adams (Petbrick / Wasted Death etc.) at his own Bear Bites Horse Studio in Haggerston, Beefcake Doctrine offers a driving slab of pumping noise rock. Synth heavy, groove laden, pulsating and nasty, the single keeps spilling over the edges of weird and wonky whilst somehow remaining within reach.

Beefcake Doctrine will be released on Crackedankles 01/02/2023 available to stream and download from the bands official Bandcamp page with orders for a very limited 7" lathe cut vinyl record available online and at upcoming shows. A video for the single will also be released.

Chum will be heading out for a number of live dates throughout Spring/Summer 2023.
Album pre-orders will also be going live in the coming months.






