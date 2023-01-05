Popular Video Movies 2022

Pendant - Static Dream

Watching a good music video is like experiencing a vivid and heartbreaking movie and still saving an hour and a half. Let's take a look back at the best music videos that showed us 2022.

As Christopher Adams himself admitted, the single "Static Dream" was written after a chaotic, sad dream. In it, the musician's late father appeared to him; upon awakening, Pendant felt a closeness to him unbeknownst to him since his death. The music video directed by Ramez Sillan unfolds the same idea more romantically. The fateful accident that derailed the protagonist's life is left offscreen; the viewer has only to watch the merciless reveries in real life and wonder what misstep separated him from his girlfriends.

Pretty Sick - Human Condition

Nostalgia for '90s indie and grunge permeates not only Pretty Sick's music but also Frank Lebon's chaotic visual accompaniment. The whole clip looks like one big mockery of the industry: frontwoman Sabrina Fuentes enjoys life under the hyper-guardiancy of a dozen guards, breaking into other people's fates from the other side of the monitor. Here you'll find both the most original montage on the list and an appropriate irony on the subject of bad influences. All that remains is to unravel the mystery of Sabrina's creative suicide.

Claudio Olachea - Down Here

Sometimes we go too far to please others - Omer Ben Shahar takes that thought to the grotesque level in his video for Claudio Olachea. The world in which Elijah, the protagonist of the video, lives forces all of its inhabitants to hide their appearances. One day, the man's low-polygon mask fails, and the desire to repair it leads to irreparable damage. It is only out of desperation that Elijah strips off his latex, glue, and threads that he wonders if hiding his true face is so important.

Romy and Fred Again "Strong"

Simple emotions are the strongest. The video and song "Strong" is a celebration of minimalism: to the nostalgic trance Romy from the xx fantastically smoothly spins in a dance with her cousin and hums practically one single line: "You don't have to be so strong". In the video description, Romy shared that she and her brother lost their mother young, and the song is about grief. But it seems from the mesmerizing clip, where nothing happens, astute viewers understood perfectly what the characters were feeling - a longing for simple human warmth.

Ecco2k & Bladee "Amygdala"

The nightclub of the "Amygdala" music video is a rare screen dance floor where one wants to appear. You know, usually, clubs in music videos look too scary and simply boring (no emotions, only mechanical dances. And here the Swedish artists Bladee and Ecco2k are so cozy and white-lit and smile so cutely and play up their makeup in the frame that even the cigarette haze starts to look alluring and refreshing. So this is the dream club, albeit too beautiful to exist in real life.

Magdalena Bay "Dreamcatching"

The most prominent trend in music videos of the last year is animated videos, created with the use of artificial intelligence. Several popular rock bands - from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to Everything Everything and the Editors - made such videos. However, "Dreamcatching" by the synthpop duo Magdalena Bay was out of the competition.