FLO Win BBC Radio 1's Sound Of 2023

Charts / Awards 06/01/2023

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) FLO have been crowned the winner of Radio 1's coveted Sound of 2023. The British girl group from London consisting of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer were chosen by a panel of over 130 industry experts and artists, including Elton John, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Celeste and more.

The group first formed after childhood friends Renée and Stella met Jorja at an audition and from there, they released their hugely successful first single 'Cardboard Box' in March 2022 which was produced by MNEK. They have since gone on to receive viral fame, amassing over 100 million global streams, a billion views on TikTok and endorsements from the likes of SZA, Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliott.

FLO says: "Wow, we did it! To win this accolade not even a year after we released our debut single Cardboard Box is wild. We feel so connected to our British music roots winning BBC Radio 1's Sound Of and admire the artists who have come before us, especially our gal PinkPantheress winning last year! Thank you to everyone who voted for us and put girl groups back on the map ♥️ To be recognised for our music and people to believe in our vision inspires us to go further this year! 2023 we're ready!"

Jack Saunders says: "This year is one of the strongest long lists we've seen in a while. Full of vibrant, creative and exciting artists that want to push the boundaries. Radio 1 continues to champion the innovators and the stars of the future and this list will prove that. FLO are a revelation to the scene and a worthy winner of the sound of list this year."

The top five artists for Sound of 2023 are:
1. FLO
2. Fred again..
3. Nia Archives
4. Cat Burns
5. Gabriels

Also on the longlist for Sound of 2023 (in alphabetical order):
Asake
Biig Piig
Dylan
piri & tommy
Rachel Chinouriri

Sound of… started in 2003 and over the years winners include 50 Cent, Adele and HAIM. Last year PinkPantheress claimed the top spot ahead of a strong longlist featuring the likes of Wet Leg, Central Cee and Tems. Other Sound of… alumni include Stormzy, Florence + The Machine, Billie Eilish, Loyle Carner Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Lewis Capaldi.






