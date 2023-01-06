Calvin Harris To Perform Special Immersive Concert Experience On TikTok LIVE



Following the global premiere, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) TikTok is excited to announce an immersive concert experience featuring GRAMMY Award-winning & multi-platinum selling DJ-Producer Calvin Harris.Premiering Friday, January 13th at 8pm GMT in partnership with Wave, we're bringing you The Calvin Harris Experience, a concert which will take fans on a musical journey through Calvin's virtual universe, featuring audio reactive visuals in a nature inspired luminous world. Performing as a virtual avatar, fans can expect to hear Calvin's setlist packed with an arsenal of exhilarating dance music, including his chart-topping worldwide hits. The TikTok LIVE will be broadcast from Calvin Harris's TikTok account @calvinharris.Speaking on the upcoming TikTok LIVE, Calvin Harris said "I'm so excited to kick off such an innovative music series with Wave, PICO and TikTok and can't wait for fans to experience my first ever virtual concert."The TikTok community is fanatical about EDM and Calvin Harris continues to deliver good vibes in excess. The acclaimed DJ and producer posted his first video in May of 2022 where he broke down the creation of his track "Potion," and it was a hit with the community, garnering over 4 million views. His music has also been the soundtrack to multiple trends on the platform, garnering millions of creations. "The Weekend - Funk Wav Remix," Calvin's fresh take on SZA's 2017 track has over 5.5 million creations, and " Feels " ft. Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean has 1.8 million. A highlight from his recent Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 album, "Stay With Me," inspired a shimmying dance that saw creators show off their favorite festival outfits, reveal what outfits make them feel most confident, and bond with their parents and babies through the power of dance.EDM lovers on TikTok will remember the spectacular The Weeknd Experience, also developed in partnership with Wave, which was our first-ever in-app cross reality experience back in 2020. We're so excited to now bring The Calvin Harris Experience to the dance fanatic community on TikTok. Known as one of our most popular genres, #ElectronicMusic is a firm favourite on the platform, with the hashtag garnering over 3.6 billion views and playing host to content from a diverse range of established and emerging artists who are bringing the beat to our global community.Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Operations at TikTok said: "It's an honour to host Calvin Harris' first ever virtual concert, which will push the boundaries of what is possible for artists going LIVE on TikTok and PICO. Calvin is a globally acclaimed DJ and performer, responsible for some of the biggest electronic hits and headlining massive international festivals. We've loved working with Calvin, Mark and the whole team as well as Wave and PICO to create this experience, which is going to be a special moment for the global TikTok community."In hugely exciting news for virtual reality lovers in Europe & Asia, we can also confirm this concert will be broadcast on PICO. VR fans will get to explore Calvin's virtual world as avatars, party together, and be a mere few feet away from Calvin while he performs. The Calvin Harris Experience will be the first in a series of immersive 3D concert experiences on PICO, so stay tuned VR lovers!Also speaking on the announcement, Adam Arrigo, CEO of Wave said: "We are excited to work with a forward-thinking artist like Calvin Harris to bring his fans a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience. We are also thrilled to be partnering with TikTok again to showcase what the future of virtual entertainment experiences can be."Following the global premiere, The Calvin Harris Experience will be rebroadcast on TikTok on January 17th at 11am GMT. Fans can RSVP to attend the premiere and get more information at www.TheCalvinHarrisExp.com.



