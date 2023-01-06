Oddisee's New Single "Try Again" Is An Anthem To Perseverance





Says Oddisee: "In my 20 years of making music, it hasn't always been easy. For me, happiness is the reward for working hard at doing what I love," Oddisee says of his inspiration behind the track. "Finding happiness in my failures & mistakes by using them as an opportunity to learn has been my biggest incentive to keep trying."



Oddisee previously shared two songs from To What End when he announced it in early November: "Ghetto to Meadow" (feat. Freeway) and "Hard To Tell", which were subsequently covered by Pitchfork, Okayplayer, Consequence, andStereogum. He also spent November and December crossing North



On To What End, Oddisee further explores human ambition, posing the question: "how far are you willing to go, and why?" Between analyses of human psyche ("People Watching", "More To Go") and a look at the desperate measures people are willing to take to escape poverty ("Ghetto To Meadow"), Oddisee steps forward with a vulnerable examination of himself.



The mounting pressure on Oddisee to complete this album, while navigating the challenges of touring and raising a family amongst other things, pushed him to do "the uncomfortable things," he says, like seeing a therapist for the first time and addressing his own mental health issues. The track "Many Hats" was directly inspired by his therapy experiences, and the realization that it's ok to ask for, and get help.



Another "uncomfortable thing" that Oddisee confronted on this album was collaboration. Adhering to DIY principals throughout his career, which includes producing, mixing and engineering all of his albums, doing it all himself has always been his mentality. To What End welcomes the most guests and collaborators to the fold than ever before, including Bilal, Phonte, C.S. Armstrong, Noochie, Haile Supreme and Freeway.



Oddisee's work has been celebrated by NPR, Rolling Stone, Complex, Hypebeast, KCRW, and many, many more. Pitchfork deemed 2017's trenchant The Iceberg "a focused beam of live-band and hip-hop soul that rattles loudly in our present political moment," while Stereogum described 2020's Odd Cure as "gorgeous" and with NPR booking Oddisee for a second NPR Tiny Desk appearance.

Pre-save To What End here: https://orcd.co/oddisee-to-what-end

https://oddisee.co/



To What End - TRACK LIST

1. The Start of Something

2. How Far

3. Many Hats

4. Already Knew

5. Choices Feat. Phonte, Bemy Fiasco & Kay Young

6. Try Again

7. Ghetto To Meadow Feat. Freeway

8. More To Go Feat. C.S. Armstrong

9. All I Need Feat. Olivier St. Louis

10. Bartenders Feat. Toine Jameson

11. Work To Do Feat. Bilal

12. People Watching

13. Hard To Tell

14. Bogarde Feat. Noochie

15. The Way Feat. Haile Supreme and Saint Ezekiel

