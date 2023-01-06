Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 06/01/2023

Sam Smith Announces Gloria The Tour, Coming To North American Arenas This Summer

Sam Smith Announces Gloria The Tour, Coming To North American Arenas This Summer

Hot Songs Around The World

Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
327 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
300 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1112 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
312 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
961 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
407 entries in 26 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
214 entries in 11 charts
Calm Down
Rema
278 entries in 16 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
176 entries in 23 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
418 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
834 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
332 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
348 entries in 20 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
239 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-Platinum, GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith announced, GLORIA The Tour - their first North American run since 2018. The 27-city headline outing will kick off on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL and include shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden (August 8) and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (August 31). Jessie Reyez, who guests on Sam's forthcoming album, Gloria, will be the special guest on all dates except August 4. See below for itinerary.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 9, at 9:00 AM local time through Thursday, January 12, at 10:00 PM local time. An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, January 11, at 9:00 AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13, at 9:00 AM local time. Visit https://samsmithworld.com for additional details.

Set for release on January 27 via Capitol Records, Sam's fourth studio album, Gloria, includes the GRAMMY®-nominated single "Unholy" ft. Kim Petras, which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks atop the UK Official Singles Chart. The song also took the #1 position on the Mediabase Top 40 Airplay chart, spent 29 consecutive days at #1 on the Global Spotify chart and topped the Apple and Shazam worldwide tallies. "Unholy" was the only pop collaboration of 2022 to be certified RIAA Platinum and the third collaboration across all genres to reach this milestone and the track has amassed over one billion combined global streams.   

"Unholy" was hailed as one of the best songs of 2022 by Rolling Stone, which noted, 'Smith…stepped away from their signature ballad sound to create a catchy, dirty song about a 'daddy getting hot at the body shop' behind mummy's back." The song appeared on numerous other critics' list, including Associated Press, Billboard and Esquire, with the later observing, "With sultry lyrics and a music video that'll make just about anyone clutch their pearls, 'Unholy' is the ultimate party anthem."

Sam has racked up over 35 million adjusted album sales, 250 million single sales and 45 billion career streams across their catalog, which includes the critically acclaimed studio albums In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All and Love Goes. A four-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam also holds two Guinness World Records - for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe winning "Writing's on the Wall"). 

Sam Smith - 2023 North American Tour Dates:
Jessie Reyez will support on all dates except 8/4

7/25    Miami, FL FTX Arena
7/26    Orlando, FL Amway Center
7/28    Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
7/29    Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
8/1      Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
8/2      Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
8/4      Washington, DC Capital One Arena
8/5      Boston, MA TD Garden
8/8      New York, NY Madison Square Garden
8/11    Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
8/12    Montréal, QC Bell Centre
8/15    Chicago, IL United Center
8/16    Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
8/18    Denver, CO Ball Arena
8/19    Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
8/22    Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
8/23    Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
8/25    Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
8/27    Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
8/28    San Francisco, CA Chase Center
8/31    Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
9/3      Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
9/5      Austin, TX Moody Center
9/7      Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
9/8      Houston, TX Toyota Center
9/12    Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey
9/14    Cuidad de Mexico, MX Palacio de los Deportes.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0105381 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012028217315674 secs