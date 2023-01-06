Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06/01/2023

Kali Uchis Unveils Live Performance Video For 'Melting'

Hot Songs Around The World

Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
327 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
300 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1112 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
312 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
961 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
407 entries in 26 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
214 entries in 11 charts
Calm Down
Rema
278 entries in 16 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
176 entries in 23 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
418 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
834 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
332 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
348 entries in 20 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
239 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils a live performance video for her song "Melting." Originally released on her highly lauded 2015 debut project, Por Vida, the track has been rediscovered in recent weeks and added to several top Spotify playlists, surpassing 115 million streams on Spotify and garnering more than three billion views on TikTok.

Uchis' project, Por Vida, released independently with no promotion, marked a major breakthrough in her career, garnering praise from Pitchfork, Remezcla, Billboard and more.
Last year, Uchis won three Billboard Latin Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award.

In 2021, Uchis took home her first Billboard Latin Music Award for her critically acclaimed Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, that spawned the runaway, chart-topping hit, "telepatía," which has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.

In 2021, she also took home her first Grammy Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud, covered Office Magazine, performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and toured arenas across North America with Tyler, The Creator.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her 2018 debut album, Isolation, that received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more.

Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103321 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011210441589355 secs