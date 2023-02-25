RAYE Reveals Tracklist For 'My 21st Century Blues,' Due Out On February 3, 2023





3/21/23 - Brooklyn, NY - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum independent pop star RAYE, one of the most streamed artists and revered songwriters in the world, is gearing up for the release of her long-awaited debut album, My 21st Century Blues, due out on February 3, 2023 and available to pre-order now here via Human Re Sources / The Orchard.Today, RAYE reveals the complete tracklist for the highly anticipated record set to include her current smash hit single "Escapism." (feat. 070 Shake) in addition to previously released tracks like "Black Mascara.", "Hard Out Here.", and "The Thrill Is Gone."The deeply personal 13-song body of work - touching on everything from RAYE's painful experiences in the music industry to sexual abuse, rape, body dysmorphia, addiction, misogyny, and even climate change - also includes new standouts "Buss It Down," "Ice Cream Man.", and "Five Star Hotels." with UK alt-R&B vocalist Mahalia.The success surrounding RAYE's 2022 comeback has been exponential. Giving an emotional, adrenaline-rushing performance, the London native continues to evince herself as a powerhouse star performer with the massive global success of "Escapism.", which catapulted to viral TikTok fame last month and has since surpassed 5.65 billion views and 4 million creations on the platform in addition to more than 150 million cumulative streams and 24 million monthly Spotify listeners.The song amassed 14 million streams last week alone and continues its meteoric rise across the globe again this week where it's on course to become RAYE's first-ever UK #1 single and has achieved new peaks on the Billboard Hot 100 (#72) and across Spotify's Top 50 Global (#19) and US Daily Viral 100 (#2) charts. "Escapism." officially impacts US Top 40 and Rhythmic Radio next week on Monday, January 9th.Additionally, RAYE announced this week that she'll be joining Lewis Capaldi as special guest on his sold out Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Spent IE/UK arena tour in January prior to embarking on her own headline My 21st Century Blues World Tour kicking off in Europe before playing five sold out North American cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Brooklyn in March.My 21st Century Blues Tracklist:1. "Introduction."2. "Oscar Winning Tears."3. "Hard Out Here."4. "Black Mascara."5. "Escapism." (feat. 070 Shake)6. "Mary Jane."7. "The Thrill Is Gone."8. "Ice Cream Man."9. "Flip A Switch."10. "Body Dysmorphia."11. "Environmental Anxiety."12. "Five Star Hotels." (feat. Mahalia)13. "Worth It."14. "Buss It Down."15. "Fin."Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Spent IE/UK Tour Dates:RAYE as special guest with Lewis Capaldi:1/14/23 - Leeds - First Direct Arena1/16/23 - Sheffield - Utilita Arena1/18/23 - Manchester - AO Arena1/19/23 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena1/21/23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena1/23/23 - Aberdeen - P&J Live1/24/23 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro1/26/23 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena1/27/23 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena1/29/23 - Belfast - SSE ArenaMy 21st Century Blues 2023 World Tour Dates:2/25/23 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg2/26/23 - Berlin, DEU - Frannz2/27/23 - Copenhagen, DK - Lilie Vega3/1/23 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand3/2/23 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie3/4/23 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre3/5/23 - Belfast, UK - Limelight3/7/23 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz3/8/23 - London, UK - Roundhouse3/14/23 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop3/15/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour3/17/23 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground3/19/23 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall3/21/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg



