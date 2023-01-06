Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 06/01/2023

Gordie Brown Joins Barry Manilow On Limited Engagement Arena Tour Dates

Gordie Brown Joins Barry Manilow On Limited Engagement Arena Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music icon Barry Manilow welcomes Las Vegas headliner Gordie Brown this winter for his special seven show arena tour presented by World of Westgate - MANILOW: HITS 2023 - set to begin this month.

The exclusive run kicks off on January 13th at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL stopping at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Amway Center in Orlando, State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, before before wrapping in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center on January 21st.

Gordie Brown always delivers an exhilarating show of music and laughs, making him one of the most sought-after impressionist comedians of our time. He began his career as a political cartoonist before he caught the entertainment bug after winning a local talent contest. Aside from Manilow, he has opened for renowned artists such as Jay Leno, Louie Anderson, Randy Travis, Kenny Rogers, and Celine Dion.

The Barry Manilow concerts will highlight the superstar's greatest hits. Manilow, a Grammy®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning music icon and whose success is a benchmark in popular music, will perform an array of his hit songs, including "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Looks Like We Made It," "Can't Smile Without You," and "Copacabana (At the Copa)."

"I am truly honored to be working with the legendary Barry Manilow" said Brown. "He is one of the greatest performers of all time and I can't wait to share my musical impressions with his incredible fans."
"Gordie is one of the most talented impressionist comedians I have ever seen," said Manilow. "I'm delighted he's going to be joining us for these shows."

MANILOW: HITS 2023 TOUR DATES:
Jan. 13, 2023 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena
Jan. 14, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Jan. 15, 2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
Jan. 17, 2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Jan. 19, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Jan. 20, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 21, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time best selling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Gordie Brown began his career as a political cartoonist before he caught the entertainment bug after winning a local talent contest. He was soon opening in Los Angeles for renowned artists such as Jay Leno, Louie Anderson, Randy Travis, Barry Manilow, Kenny Rogers, and even joined Celine Dion on her North American tour "Taking Chances."
He had his national television debut on A&E's Evening at the Improv and continued on to co-host NBC's Friday Night Videos, along with appearances on Hollywood Squares, Late Show with David Letterman, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Gordie starred in the lead role as 'Mr. Jones' in the dramatic TV series, "Twice in a Lifetime." He now is a Las Vegas headliner that delivers an exhilarating show of music and laughs, making him one of the most sought-after impressionist comedians of our time.






