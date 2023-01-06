Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 06/01/2023

Eagles Add New 'Hotel California Tour' Concerts

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill - extend the band's "Hotel California" Tour with additional 2023 shows set for Jacksonville, Florida (Mar. 25); an encore performance in Tampa, Florida (Mar. 28); Columbia, South Carolina (Mar. 30); Knoxville, Tennessee (Apr. 1); Greensboro, North Carolina (Apr. 4); and Newark, New Jersey (Apr. 7).

Tickets for the "Hotel California" 2023 Tour, produced by Live Nation, go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster. See below for a full list of 2023 tour dates.

﻿Each concert will feature 'Hotel California,' performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. All shows will begin at 8 PM.

Presales are available starting Thursday, January 12, starting at 10:00 AM local time. A limited number of VIP packages, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more, will be available. Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.

The Eagles kicked off the "Hotel California" concerts in 2019 in Las Vegas to rave reviews and critical acclaim. To date, the Eagles have performed 77 sold-out shows, including five nights at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, four nights at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, four nights at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX, three concerts at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, three nights at the Forum in Los Angeles, and multiple nights in Austin, TX, Denver, CO, Nashville, TN, San Francisco, CA, Phoenix, AZ, Seattle, WA, St. Paul, MN, and Toronto, ON.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour. The band's Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as an enduring musical icon. As the best-selling American band of the '70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times.

They have won six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

"HOTEL CALIFORNIA" 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sunday, Feb 19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tuesday, Feb 21 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Friday, Feb 24 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
Saturday, Feb 25 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
Wednesday, Mar 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Friday, Mar 3 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Saturday, Mar 25 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Tuesday, Mar 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Thursday, Mar 30 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
Saturday, Apr 1 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Tuesday, Apr 4 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
Friday, Apr 7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center






