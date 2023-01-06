Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 06/01/2023

Rhodes Releases New Single 'Good To You'

Rhodes Releases New Single 'Good To You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British singer-songwriter RHODES releases the emotional new single "Good To You" today with Nettwerk. The personal track lyrically encapsulates the fear of losing someone you can't be without, while showcasing RHODES charming vocals.

RHODES states about the track, "There was a period of time in my life where I thought I was about to lose someone, and it spurred me to write a few songs trying to encapsulate a kind of admission of guilt that I am the problem, and I knew that I needed to change. I wanted to play on the idea that without this person I would be literally nothing and no-one. I actually co-wrote this song with my partner who was the person I feared losing and our good friend Steve Weston. The interesting thing about this song is that it was actually written as a dance song to pitch to other artists but as time went on, I realized that the lyrics were so close to me and that the sentiment is too personal so I wanted to make a version of the song that I could imagine existing on my album."

This latest single follows tracks 'No Words', 'Suffering', 'The Love I Give', 'Drink To This' and 'Friends Like These' and comes ahead of RHODES' sophomore album, Friends Like These, out January 27th. Recorded during lockdown alongside producers Rich Cooper and Ash Workman (Christine and the Queens, Metronomy), the new album will be RHODES' first since acclaimed 2015 debut Wishes, which included single 'Let It All Go', a duet with Birdy which has amassed over 198 million Spotify streams.

Signing a deal with Nettwerk and Tap Management (Dermot Kennedy, Lana Del Rey, London Grammar) last year, RHODES is revived and ready to share tales of love, loss, friendship, and hope. Following a SOLD-OUT show at Omeara in 2022, which marked his first London headline show in six years, RHODES is set to continue captivating audiences this year.

Next month will see RHODES take to the stage in several cities across the country as part of his UK/EU headline tour, ending with a show at London's EartH. Full UK tour dates below. Listen to the new single here:

UK Headline tour dates:
10/02 - BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB, LEEDS
11/02 - KING TUTS, GLASGOW
12/02- BODEGA, NOTTINGHAM
14/02 - DEAF INSTITUTE, MANCHESTER
15/02 - THE LOUISIANA, BRISTOL
27/02 - EartH, LONDON






