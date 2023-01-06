|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rhodes Releases New Single 'Good To You'
Hot Songs Around The World
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
327 entries in 21 charts
Calm Down
Rema
280 entries in 16 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
178 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
302 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1112 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
312 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
961 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
409 entries in 26 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
214 entries in 11 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
420 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
836 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
333 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
348 entries in 20 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
239 entries in 19 charts
Most read news of the week
'United In Song 2022: Ringing In The New Year' Hosted By Renee Fleming With Chris Jackson, Premieres New Year's Eve, Saturday, December 31, On PBS
Florian Mavridorakis: A Musician Who Challenges The Status Quo And Succeeds On The Global Music Scene
Last Minute Holiday Gift Offers Still Available On The Mary J. Blige Pre New Year's Eve Celebration In Jacksonville
Japan's Iconic Rock Star Yoshiki Announces His Holiday Wish & Donation To Help All Refugees Affected By War In Ukraine
Power Home Remodeling Hosts 10th Annual Quest Music Festival Featuring Bruno Mars, Wiz Khalifa, Quinn XCII, & More