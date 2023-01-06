Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 06/01/2023

Nonpoint Announces Immersive 'Twisted Wizard Of Oz' Themed Tour

Nonpoint Announces Immersive 'Twisted Wizard Of Oz' Themed Tour

Hot Songs Around The World

Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
327 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
300 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1112 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
312 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
961 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
407 entries in 26 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
214 entries in 11 charts
Calm Down
Rema
278 entries in 16 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
176 entries in 23 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
418 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
834 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
332 entries in 16 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
348 entries in 20 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
239 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Attention rock/metal music fans! Follow the yellow brick road to The Emerald Cities Tour, featuring Nonpoint with special guests Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco.
This all immersive "Twisted Wizard of Oz" themed tour will transport you from the second you walk in the venue with visuals and amazing live performances that are sure to have you pitting in the mynical streets of Munchkinland!

The tour will be traveling through their top cities, including Virginia Beach, Houston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Tampa (Ybor City). This is your chance to take a musical journey and witness the critically acclaimed live shows of Nonpoint, Blacktop Mojo, and Sumo Cyco firsthand. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rock out in the Land of Oz.. Get your tickets now before they're all gone!

Additionally you'll have the chance to gain access to watch them soundcheck, get autographs, early access to the venue and merchandise, snap some pics with the band in front of the stage, then make your way to THEIR TOUR BUS to listen to unreleased demos from 1997, demos they're currently working on and be a part of the music making process as one of their VIPs, because after listening you get to vote on which songs Nonpoint should work on next to release to the public. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!

2023 The Emerald Cities Tour Dates:
March 2nd - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
March 3rd - Fredericksburg, VA @ Hard Times Four Mile Park
March 4th - Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans
March 5th - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
March 7th - Johnson City, TN @ Capones
March 8th - Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero
March 10th - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
March 11th - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
March 12th - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
March 14th - Chattanooga, TN @ Barrelhouse Ballroom
March 15th - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
March 17th - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
March 18th - Biloxi, MS @ Point Cadet Plaza
March 19th - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room
March 21st - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
March 22nd - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard
March 24th - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
March 25th - Dallas, TX @ Trees
March 26th - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101509 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016992092132568 secs