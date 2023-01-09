Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Calling All Arizonans: Pepsi To Celebrate Phoenix With Locals-Only Super Bowl LVII Party

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When Super Bowl LVII comes to town this February, Pepsi will offer a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl party just for Arizonans that honors their home and this year's host city - Phoenix. Pepsi, known for its epic Super Bowl experiences, will host The Pepsi Big Game Bash - the brand's first-ever "locals-only" party - during the game at Walter Studios in Downtown Phoenix on February 12. The only way in? Be a local and enter for a chance to win tickets for you and your game day crew!

Leaning into the Valley of the Sun's distinct creative culture, Pepsi has partnered with a diverse roster of Phoenix artists, mixologists and notable personalities to transform Walter Studios into a southwestern football fan's paradise with special guests and artists, locally loved big game eats and beverages, and of course, a bumping gameday soundtrack. The party will feature:

FAN-FAVORITE PERSONALITIES: Party with familiar faces including NFL players, creators, tastemakers and media hosts especially beloved by Phoenicians
CULTURAL MURALISTS: Experience immersive art that spotlights Arizonan culture in custom curated spaces created by notable Arizona muralists who have made an indelible mark on the streets of the city including Jake Early, Tony Plak and Tato Caraveo
PHOENIX FOOD AND DRINKS: Come hungry and dig into southwestern-favorite dishes accompanied by custom signature cocktails slung by notable mixologists, including "made with Pepsi" inspirations to traditional cuisine
GAMEDAY SOUNDS: Eat, drink, dance, and cheer with the hottest mixes as your soundtrack - a surprise, popular Arizona DJ will be on the ones and twos to set a big game vibe
PEPSI BLUE BAR: Mingle and indulge in an exclusive, intimate speakeasy serving chilled regional flavors from Phoenix's top mixologists

Enter for your chance to join Pepsi's exclusive Big Game Bash by visiting PepsiThrowdown.com/GM now through January 29. Fifty grand prize winners will be selected to claim a spot on the guest list for themselves and three friends. An additional 90 first prize winners will score $50 gift cards to NFLShop.com. The Pepsi Big Game Bash is open exclusively to local U.S. residents of Arizona 21+. Full rules can be found here.

"When Super Bowl LVII arrives in Phoenix next month, so will thousands of football fans from all over the world," says Johannes Evenblij, President, PepsiCo Beverages North America, West Division. "As a member of the Phoenix community for more than 50 years with thousands of employees who live and work here, Pepsi knows how to create an authentic, unforgettable experience for locals better than anyone else — and we can't wait to celebrate this vibrant city with some of its very best people at The Pepsi Big Game Bash."






