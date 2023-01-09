Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 09/01/2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, And The Smashing Pumpkins To Headline BottleRock Napa Valley

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, announces the 2023 10th Anniversary festival lineup today, featuring over 75 musical acts including headline artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins, along with Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Quinn XCII, Yung Gravy, Thievery Corporation, Dayglow, Ashe, Lucius, Teddy Swims, Cautious Clay, Nicky Youre, Los Lobos, War, Taj Mahal, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Airborne Toxic Event, The Struts, Warren G (Silent Disco), KennyHoopla, Jean Dawson, Lupe Fiasco, Pete Yorn, Beach Weather, Jax, Tom Odell, half•alive, Álvaro Díaz, MEUTE, Joey Valence & Brae, The Wrecks, Maude Latour, Arden Jones, The Unlikely Candidates, Sudan Archives, Starcrawler, The 502s, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Monophonics, The Stone Foxes, Cimafunk, Danielle Ponder, Particle Kid, Mac Saturn, Little Stranger, The Alive, Moonalice, Ayleen Valentine, paris jackson, GARZA, Thunderstorm Artis, East Forest, The Silverado Pickups, Great Northern, Peter Cat Recording Co., Sgt. Splendor, Oke Junior, Mama Said, Honeyboys, High Noon, Spring Summer, and Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

The 3-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 26-28, 2023. 3-day festival tickets go on sale at NOON/12pm PT on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

3-Day General Admission tickets begin at $389/pp, 3-day VIP tickets are $979/pp, 3-Day Skydeck tickets are $1799/pp, 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy® American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $1899/pp, and 3-Day Platinum tickets are $5495/pp.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2023 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, BottleRock Napa Valley pairs the very best of the Napa Valley's wine, food and craft brews with today's biggest names in music. To keep up to date, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock).






