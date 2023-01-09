Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 09/01/2023

Grammy Nominated Producer Joseph James Draws Deep Emotions In Debut Single 'Valentine'

Grammy Nominated Producer Joseph James Draws Deep Emotions In Debut Single 'Valentine'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop Artist Joseph James just released his debut single 'Valentine' on Tuesday 3rd of January 2023. The single will be his first release off his debut album '5.5.' coming later this year. James may be new as a recording artist but is no stranger to the music industry, as he has performed, produced and toured with many notable artists including Lady Gaga, Bono, Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple), Lindsay Lohan and Al Martino (Johnny Fontane/ The Godfather) as well as founding AP Music Group. Now, James is ready to start his artistic journey with his single 'Valentine'. An honest, emotion-filled ballad written for Joseph's girlfriend for her birthday but was eager to surprise her and perform it for her on a date night ahead of time. Following her emotional reponse to the track, she encouraged him that the world needed to hear this song. The song was written, produced, mixed and mastered by Joseph James and Adrian Hawk Melendez.

Joseph's decision to step out and launch his own career as an artist came to him during the pandemic as he used the shutdown of the music industry to focus on his own material which led to him writing and producing a variety of tracks that will be released as part of his debut album. The accompanying music video for 'Valentine' features the prolific producer pouring his emotions into the song, performing in an intimate backdrop of a lodge in a wintery wonderland accompanied by Joseph's skill on the piano and a band of skillful musicians. With powerful lyrics such as "Another first each day, as I fall for you just the same", the song delves into the romanticism felt by a partner, whether it is from a long time ago or a brand new love, showing the layers to James' exceptional songwriting and multilayered meaning in a universal concept.

Inspired by a wide range of artists such as Elton John, Vance Joy and Taylor Swift, Joseph James is ready to step out into the forefront of music artistry to present his talents in a new way. With his debut album on the horizon and many scheduled live performances in the pipeline, this chart-making producer is on the way to becoming a powerhouse in Pop music.
