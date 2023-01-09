The Gleeman - 'Summer Town' - New Single From Rising UK Singer/Songwriter Out 13th January





The Gleeman grew up in the small West Cornish town of Helston, a short drive west of Falmouth, where his early passion for music saw him move through the ranks from recorder to guitar to the school choir, and cornet in the local brass band. He was influenced by his love of piano men such as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of his debut EP 'The Gunslinger' in 2022 and rounding off the year with a cheerful Christmas single, The Gleeman begins 2023 with a relatable lament to what many see as a difficult month. 'Summer Town' out January 13th taps into that mindset of the January blues, wishing the dark days away and yearning for sunshine and 'soul rejuvenation' up ahead. The new single serves as another glimpse into The Gleeman's psyche, as he gears up to release his debut album Something to Say later in 2023."'Summer Town' is a song that craves happier and warmer times," says The Gleeman. "It was written for those that suffer from seasonal array disorder and are craving to escape the January blues. It's wet, it's dark and there is a whole new year of uncertainty to face. It can be tough to drag yourself out of bed."Both the track and the upcoming album were produced by Will Hicks (who has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, One Direction, James Blunt and Elton John) and feature guitarist/pianist Fred Abbott (Noah and the Whale), drummer Ash Soan (Will Young, Del Amitri, Tori Amos, Adele) and backing vocalist David Grant (Fame Academy judge, broadcaster and hit singer), with mixing performed by Ash Howes. Something to Say will be available in Dolby Atmos, which The Gleeman provided creative input for.Having previously received radio airplay from BBC Radio London and coverage from esteemed titles such as Songwriting Magazine, The Cornishman and MusicNGear, The Gleeman is set to release his debut full-length record Something to Say in 2023. The album follows on from debut EP 'The Gunslinger', released in 2022, and a string of singles such as 'Armistice Day' and 'Hanging Around (The Ballad of Aaron & Amy Pt 3)'. Expect to hear The Gleeman's honest take on themes of mental health, life milestones and loss balanced with uplifting and quirky storytelling throughout the album. There will be a run of live performances from this upcoming singer-songwriter preceding Something to Say, be sure to keep an eye on The Gleeman.AboutThe Gleeman grew up in the small West Cornish town of Helston, a short drive west of Falmouth, where his early passion for music saw him move through the ranks from recorder to guitar to the school choir, and cornet in the local brass band. He was influenced by his love of piano men such as Billy Joel and Elton John, but was more a child of '80s pop, from Adam & the Ants to Frankie Goes To Hollywood, and via Queen on to the '90s bastions of Britpop.



