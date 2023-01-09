Carly Burns Releases Brand New Single 'Now You Fly' Out On The 10th Of January 2023





carlyburns.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This month, London-based Geordie girl Carly Burns releases another song straight from the heart, raising awareness for an incredibly important subject matter. For Carly's fourth release, she dedicates 'Now You Fly' to her friend, who sadly took his own life during the pandemic. The song speaks volumes to people who suffer in silence and Carly hopes her listeners will connect and gain strength through the music.Being a musical theatre performer as well as a singer-songwriter, Carly is no stranger to the struggles and demands artists face every day in order to maintain their careers. Whether it's financial struggles, self-esteem, confidence, anxiety or depression, the industry can be very demanding and testing. Carly wants to use her platform to raise awareness that you are not alone.The song is beautifully composed, emotional, and powerful, forcing its listeners to really get into their feelings and find strength in that. The lyric 'Now You Fly' relates to the acceptance of the grief and being able to find peace knowing that the suffering is now over.The song will be released on the birthday of Carly's friend, who passed away.January can be a month of real struggles and mental health dips, and Carly hopes her single will bring strength in this difficult month to those who may need it. She says, "I have been developing this song for a year and a half, and the whole process has been like therapy to me. Through some insanely intense lows, my music has allowed me to release my grief and find strength. The recording studio day was extremely emotional, and I hope my listeners can hear my heart being poured out because that is exactly what I did."Since starting her career on the stage, Carly has performed in lead roles in London and travelled the world in renowned productions. These include playing the Acid Queen in 'The Who's Tommy', alongside X Factor Rockstar Giovanni Spano, and the role of Linda in the UK Tour of producer Bill Kenwright's award-winning hit musical 'Blood Brothers'.Carly also performed in the ITV series 'Walk the Line', drawing praise from Gary Barlow for singing her own song in not just her Geordie accent but also using Geordie dialect, something she used again in her summer 2022 hit 'Sweetheart'.www.instagram.com/carlyburnsxwww.youtube.com/user/TheCarlyBurnsxtwitter.com/CarlyBurns93xopen.spotify.com/artist/21fg6Mpi2N9Xs9VEHfAMGhcarlyburns.com



