Royal Mail Honor Iron Maiden With Special Set Of Limited Edition Stamps

Founded in east London in the mid-1970s by songwriter and bassist Steve Harris, Iron Maiden's decades spanning career has made them one of the most revered and influential bands of all time. With over 100 million record sales, almost 2,500 live performances across 64 countries and 17 studio albums - including their latest, Senjutsu - LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) BMG recording artists and publishing clients Iron Maiden are being honored by the Royal Mail with a set of 12 new special limited edition stamps celebrating one of the most legendary rock bands of all time.Unveiled by the Royal Mail on January 5, the dedicated stamp issue makes Iron Maiden only the fifth music group to be featured following the latest honoree in 2022, BMG publishing clients the Rolling Stones. David Gold, Director of External Public Affairs & Policy, Royal Mail, said, "Few bands in the history of rock music can be called bona fide rock legends - but Iron Maiden are just that - and more. With legions of devoted fans of all ages and from every corner of the globe, not only have they changed the way rock music sounds, but they have also changed the way it looks. We fully expect their fans will love these stamps as much as we do."The stamp set celebrates Iron Maiden's live performances, featuring photos of the members of the band from their worldwide tours over the years including Bruce Dickinson at Hammersmith, Odeon, London (1983); Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Steve Harris in Pamplona, September (1988); Dave Murray, Bruce Dickinson and Janick Gers in Rio de Janeiro (2001); Iron Maiden at Twickenham Stadium, London (2008); Nicko McBrain in Quito (2009); Steve Harris in Vancouver (2010); Adrian Smith and Steve Harris in Helsinki (2018); and Bruce Dickinson sword fighting with Eddie in Birmingham (2018).A further set of stamps pay homage to the band's mascot and pop cultural icon, Eddie. The stamps show four notorious Eddie artworks, including the latest addition featuring Eddie as a samurai warrior from their most recent album Senjutsu, their highest charting album in the US ever, released by BMG in 2021.Images on the stamps include 'Iron Maiden' Eddie from cover of the band's debut album, 'The Trooper' Eddie featured on one of Iron Maiden's greatest hits and more recently the logo for their award-winning 'Trooper' beer, 'Aces High' Eddie reimagined as a fighter pilot for a song honoring the RAF servicemen who defended Britain during the Second World War, and last but not least 'Senjutsu' Eddie inspired as a katana-wielding warrior flashing his blades, from the band's most recent album. The backdrop of the sheet is taken from Iron Maiden's first official live album, Live After Death (1985). Iron Maiden founding member and bassist, Steve Harris, said, "We were all absolutely astounded - in a good way! - when we heard first about the commemorative project, and equally pretty much speechless when we saw the stamps for the very first time. They look superb and I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden. We're all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honor the band's legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way."Founded in east London in the mid-1970s by songwriter and bassist Steve Harris, Iron Maiden's decades spanning career has made them one of the most revered and influential bands of all time. With over 100 million record sales, almost 2,500 live performances across 64 countries and 17 studio albums - including their latest, Senjutsu - Iron Maiden have remained fearlessly creative and dedicated to their legions of fans for almost half a century.



