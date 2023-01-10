Matt Muse Presents New Boathouse-produced Single "Leave Here"





Chicago/LA-based hip-hop artist Matt Muse kicks of 2023 with a new single, "Leave Here," his first new music since his 2021 string of standalone singles, "Rockin'," "Bridges," and "Rapport" (feat. theMIND), and the "sharp writing and soulful production" (VIBE) of 2019's Love & Nappyness. "Leave Here" was produced by legendary Chicago producer and Closed Sessions' in-house beatmaker, Boathouse. Originally from Minnesota, Boathouse has collaborated with Lucki, Allan Kingdom and Defcee, whose 2022 collaborative album with Boathouse, For All Debts Public and Private, was praised by the Chicago Reader for its "resolute poise that could gas up the entire scene."

Clocking in at 2 minutes, "Leave Here" swirls with Boathouse's hypnotic production, and is anchored by Muse's ever inspiring bars. "'Leave Here' was birthed from the feelings of self-doubt, insecurity, under-appreciation, and imposter syndrome that I and many other artists feel/have felt throughout this journey toward musical success," Muse says. "It is an affirmation that despite what may be thrown my way or what others think, I'm not leaving this journey empty handed. I know my worth and what I'm capable of, and this song stands as a constant reminder to myself of that worth and capability. I want this song to be a motivator for anybody in any field that now is not the time to stop. I want others to feel the energy of the beat and confidence of the lyrics and use this song as their anthem to go after every goal and dream that they have their heart set on."




