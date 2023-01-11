Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 11/01/2023

The Concert Of World Great Rivers Held In China's Wanzhou

The Concert Of World Great Rivers Held In China's Wanzhou

Hot Songs Around The World

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
360 entries in 20 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
193 entries in 23 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
427 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
317 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1124 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
323 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
251 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
974 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
848 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
340 entries in 16 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
196 entries in 11 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
339 entries in 21 charts
CHONGQING, China (Top40 Charts) While rivers nourish the world, they also nurture inspirations to music arts that add up to the charm of cities. On the evening of Jan. 8, the 2022 Concert of World Great Rivers was held at the Three Gorges cultural park in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Musicians from all over the world, famous singers in China and local artists in Chongqing presented the beauty of the landscape and life of world great rivers via three sections.

The concert has been held in Wanzhou, a scenic city along the Yangtze River, for four times since 2018, and has been listed as a landmark event for online audience by the country's culture and tourism ministry, according to the Publicity Department of Wanzhou District.

It has become a high-quality cultural tourism brand and a grand stage for artists from all over the world to perform the world's famous river songs and showcase the Three Gorges culture. This year, the whole concert was connected in the form of innovative recitation, guiding the audience to integrate into the performance with an elevated immersive experience.

The concert of a major part of the 13th China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival, which is held in Wanzhou and Yichang every other year to promote regional tourism cooperation. This year's festival, held in Wanzhou, focuses on the grand beauty of the Yangtze River and the Three Gorges, and seeks to facilitate regional tourism development and chart a new course for local tourism market.

Wanzhou has set up three national 4A scenic areas including the waterfalls tourist area, Chongqing Three Gorges migrant memorial hall and Three Gorges Wanzhou section tourist area.

Based on the 25-kilometer riverside ecological circle, Wanzhou is turning the Three Gorges Wanzhou section tourist area into a 5A-level scenic spot. Leveraging the Three Gorges tourism, Wanzhou is developing a highlighted, connected, and integrated culture and tourism sector in a bid to become a regional tourism hub and strive for a brighter Three Gorges tourism future.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0096149 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012431144714355 secs