News
Alternative 11/01/2023

NYC's Gramercy Arms Share Magic Door Session For 'Yesterday's Girl', Previewing 'Deleted Scene' LP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To kick off the brand new year, NYC indie rock outfit Gramercy Arms is releasing an acoustic performance of their Americana-tinged single 'Yesterday's Girl', recorded live at the Magic Door Recording Studio in Montclair, NJ.

'Yesterday's Girl', a bittersweet remembrance of love lost and friendship regained, is the first single from their 'Deleted Scene' album, scheduled for release via the Magic Door Record Label in spring of 2023. The colorful video for the album version was directed by acclaimed visual artist Debora Francis.

Co-written by Gramercy Arms frontman Dave Derby and music legend Lloyd Cole and originally penned for Darlene Love's solo album 'Introducing Darlene Love', the song was artfully reimagined by Derby and producer Ray Ketchem as a duet with Derby and Renée Lo Bue (Elk City, Flowers of America).

Gramercy Arms is a revolving New York-based collective of musicians and artists, masterminded by Dave Derby (The Dambuilders, Lloyd Cole). Inspired by the artistic heyday of '70s and '80s-era New York City, Gramercy Arms makes addictive indie pop - exquisite hook-laden melodies filled with lyrics that will have you floating back in time, remembering your favorite mistake.

Produced, recorded and mixed by Ray Ketchem (Guided By Voices, Luna, Elk City) at Magic Door Recording with additional recording by Lloyd Cole, this album was mastered by award-winning engineer Greg Calbi (John Lennon, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads, Patti Smith, Tom Petty, Bill Frisell, Todd Rundgren).

"As I recall, we wrote very quickly hoping to channel Springsteen channeling Spector, with copious help from Blanton's of Kentucky," says Lloyd Cole. "I'd completely forgotten it until Dave presented this version and it feels like I won the lottery. It is wonderful. Very happy to have my name in the credits."

Renée Lo Bue discusses recording the song: "Being asked to sing 1/2 of the lead part on "Yesterday's Girl" was a wonderful surprise. I showed up at Magic Door Recording prepared to do backing vocals. It was Ray Ketchem who suggested a duet during the session. It's an honor to sing the female lead part on a Lloyd Cole/Dave Derby penned song originally written for Darlene Love …"

Lyrically driven and rich on vocal-harmony, interspersed with elements of 60s sunshine pop and folk-rock, 'Deleted Scene' is the group's third full-length album, following 'The Seasons of Love' (2012) and 'Gramercy Arms'. This star-studded affair involves members of Guided by Voices, Phillip Glass Ensemble, The Dambuilders, Nada Surf, Luna, Elk City, Aeon Station, The Little River Band, Lloyd Cole and the Negatives, Elk City and Joan As Police Woman, among others.

'Yesterday's Girl' is out now, available across online platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, as well as Bandcamp, where the album can be pre-ordered.

"Gentle and perfectly arranged, it is both calming and genuine, straightforward and talented, giving space and voice everywhere that the song and its story requires. A hidden Americana-indiepop gem, Gramercy Arms show that music truly is a journey" ~ The Spill Magazine

"A slice of mature, soulful pop, gentle and refined, a swirl of gorgeous boy-girl harmonies, laced with elegant guitar lines and the perfect balance between a slightly nostalgic then and a now calling out for such astute, chart-friendly pop. A future classic" ~ Big Takeover Magazine

"Melancholic yet radiant, emotively shadowed but joyfully rousing, Yesterday's Girl swiftly and keenly had the body swinging and pleasure bubbling, its melodic jangle and rhythmic kneading just as magnetic" ~ Ringmaster Review

Produced, Recorded & Mixed by Ray Ketchem at Magic Door Recording
Additional Recording by Lloyd Cole
Mastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound
'Yesterday's Girl' written by Lloyd Cole and Dave Derby
Publishing Passive-Aggressive BMI / Warner-Chappell
Dave Derby - vocals, guitar, bass guitar,
Renée Lo Bue - vocals
Kevin March - drums
Mike Errico - guitars
Lloyd Cole - guitars
Artist photos by Max Skaff

LIVE SHOWS
Jan. 11 NEW YORK - Sid Gold's Request Room
Jan. 21 BROOKLYN, NY - Pete's Candy Store (10pm)
Feb. 22 BOSTON - Midway Cafe (album release show)
Feb. TBD NEW YORK CITY (album release show)






