NYC's Gramercy Arms Share Magic Door Session For 'Yesterday's Girl', Previewing 'Deleted Scene' LP





'Yesterday's Girl', a bittersweet remembrance of love lost and friendship regained, is the first single from their 'Deleted Scene' album, scheduled for release via the Magic Door Record Label in spring of 2023. The colorful video for the album version was directed by acclaimed visual artist Debora Francis.



Co-written by Gramercy Arms frontman Dave Derby and music legend



Gramercy Arms is a revolving New York-based collective of musicians and artists, masterminded by Dave Derby (The Dambuilders,



Produced, recorded and mixed by Ray Ketchem (Guided By Voices, Luna, Elk City) at Magic Door Recording with additional recording by



"As I recall, we wrote very quickly hoping to channel Springsteen channeling Spector, with copious help from Blanton's of Kentucky," says



Renée Lo Bue discusses recording the song: "Being asked to sing 1/2 of the lead part on "Yesterday's Girl" was a wonderful surprise. I showed up at Magic Door Recording prepared to do backing vocals. It was Ray Ketchem who suggested a duet during the session. It's an honor to sing the female lead part on a



Lyrically driven and rich on vocal-harmony, interspersed with elements of 60s sunshine pop and folk-rock, 'Deleted Scene' is the group's third full-length album, following 'The Seasons of Love' (2012) and 'Gramercy Arms'. This star-studded affair involves members of Guided by Voices, Phillip Glass Ensemble, The Dambuilders, Nada Surf, Luna, Elk City, Aeon Station, The



'Yesterday's Girl' is out now, available across online platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, as well as Bandcamp, where the album can be pre-ordered.



"Gentle and perfectly arranged, it is both calming and genuine, straightforward and talented, giving space and voice everywhere that the song and its story requires. A hidden Americana-indiepop gem, Gramercy Arms show that music truly is a journey" ~ The Spill Magazine



"A slice of mature, soulful pop, gentle and refined, a swirl of gorgeous boy-girl harmonies, laced with elegant guitar lines and the perfect balance between a slightly nostalgic then and a now calling out for such astute, chart-friendly pop. A future classic" ~ Big Takeover Magazine



"Melancholic yet radiant, emotively shadowed but joyfully rousing, Yesterday's Girl swiftly and keenly had the body swinging and pleasure bubbling, its melodic jangle and rhythmic kneading just as magnetic" ~ Ringmaster Review



Produced, Recorded & Mixed by Ray Ketchem at Magic Door Recording

Additional Recording by

Mastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound

'Yesterday's Girl' written by

Publishing Passive-Aggressive BMI / Warner-Chappell

Dave Derby - vocals, guitar, bass guitar,

Renée Lo Bue - vocals



Mike Errico - guitars



Artist photos by Max Skaff



LIVE SHOWS

Jan. 11 NEW YORK - Sid Gold's Request Room

Jan. 21 BROOKLYN, NY - Pete's Candy Store (10pm)

Feb. 22 BOSTON - Midway Cafe (album release show)

Feb. TBD NEW YORK CITY (album release show) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To kick off the brand new year, NYC indie rock outfit Gramercy Arms is releasing an acoustic performance of their Americana-tinged single 'Yesterday's Girl', recorded live at the Magic Door Recording Studio in Montclair, NJ.'Yesterday's Girl', a bittersweet remembrance of love lost and friendship regained, is the first single from their 'Deleted Scene' album, scheduled for release via the Magic Door Record Label in spring of 2023. The colorful video for the album version was directed by acclaimed visual artist Debora Francis.Co-written by Gramercy Arms frontman Dave Derby and music legend Lloyd Cole and originally penned for Darlene Love's solo album 'Introducing Darlene Love', the song was artfully reimagined by Derby and producer Ray Ketchem as a duet with Derby and Renée Lo Bue (Elk City, Flowers of America).Gramercy Arms is a revolving New York-based collective of musicians and artists, masterminded by Dave Derby (The Dambuilders, Lloyd Cole). Inspired by the artistic heyday of '70s and '80s-era New York City, Gramercy Arms makes addictive indie pop - exquisite hook-laden melodies filled with lyrics that will have you floating back in time, remembering your favorite mistake.Produced, recorded and mixed by Ray Ketchem (Guided By Voices, Luna, Elk City) at Magic Door Recording with additional recording by Lloyd Cole, this album was mastered by award-winning engineer Greg Calbi (John Lennon, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads, Patti Smith, Tom Petty, Bill Frisell, Todd Rundgren)."As I recall, we wrote very quickly hoping to channel Springsteen channeling Spector, with copious help from Blanton's of Kentucky," says Lloyd Cole. "I'd completely forgotten it until Dave presented this version and it feels like I won the lottery. It is wonderful. Very happy to have my name in the credits."Renée Lo Bue discusses recording the song: "Being asked to sing 1/2 of the lead part on "Yesterday's Girl" was a wonderful surprise. I showed up at Magic Door Recording prepared to do backing vocals. It was Ray Ketchem who suggested a duet during the session. It's an honor to sing the female lead part on a Lloyd Cole/Dave Derby penned song originally written for Darlene Love …"Lyrically driven and rich on vocal-harmony, interspersed with elements of 60s sunshine pop and folk-rock, 'Deleted Scene' is the group's third full-length album, following 'The Seasons of Love' (2012) and 'Gramercy Arms'. This star-studded affair involves members of Guided by Voices, Phillip Glass Ensemble, The Dambuilders, Nada Surf, Luna, Elk City, Aeon Station, The Little River Band, Lloyd Cole and the Negatives, Elk City and Joan As Police Woman, among others.'Yesterday's Girl' is out now, available across online platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, as well as Bandcamp, where the album can be pre-ordered."Gentle and perfectly arranged, it is both calming and genuine, straightforward and talented, giving space and voice everywhere that the song and its story requires. A hidden Americana-indiepop gem, Gramercy Arms show that music truly is a journey" ~ The Spill Magazine"A slice of mature, soulful pop, gentle and refined, a swirl of gorgeous boy-girl harmonies, laced with elegant guitar lines and the perfect balance between a slightly nostalgic then and a now calling out for such astute, chart-friendly pop. A future classic" ~ Big Takeover Magazine"Melancholic yet radiant, emotively shadowed but joyfully rousing, Yesterday's Girl swiftly and keenly had the body swinging and pleasure bubbling, its melodic jangle and rhythmic kneading just as magnetic" ~ Ringmaster ReviewProduced, Recorded & Mixed by Ray Ketchem at Magic Door RecordingAdditional Recording by Lloyd ColeMastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound'Yesterday's Girl' written by Lloyd Cole and Dave DerbyPublishing Passive-Aggressive BMI / Warner-ChappellDave Derby - vocals, guitar, bass guitar,Renée Lo Bue - vocals Kevin March - drumsMike Errico - guitars Lloyd Cole - guitarsArtist photos by Max SkaffLIVE SHOWSJan. 11 NEW YORK - Sid Gold's Request RoomJan. 21 BROOKLYN, NY - Pete's Candy Store (10pm)Feb. 22 BOSTON - Midway Cafe (album release show)Feb. TBD NEW YORK CITY (album release show)



